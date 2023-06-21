A fan threw a cell phone at Bebe Rexha during her concert.

She was hit in the face and needed stitches over her eye.

Fans of the singer are furious.

Bebe Rexha was shocked when a fan threw a cell phone that hit her in the face during a stop on her Best Fu…… Night of my Life tour in New York City. Video of the incident went viral on social media where you can see the singer collapsing on stage after being hit.

Artists are always vulnerable to rabid fans while on stage so security must be paramount and rules prohibit concert goers from throwing things on stage. In this case, a reckless fan demonstrated why these rules are in place.

Bebe Rexha is hit in the face with a cell phone during her concert

A video of Bebe Rexha being hit in the face on stage went viral on social media over the weekend. In it, she’s performing when something flies out of the audience and knocks her to the ground.

It’s common for people to throw flowers or stuffed animals or even paper messages at celebrities, but on this occasion, a Bebe Rexha fan went overboard. It’s unclear what possessed him to throw his phone at the singer.