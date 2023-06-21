Bebe Rexha needs stitches after fan throws cell phone at her face during a concert (VIDEO)
A fan threw a cell phone at Bebe Rexha during her concert. She was hit in the face and needed stitches over her eye. Fans of the singer are furious.
- A fan threw a cell phone at Bebe Rexha during her concert.
- She was hit in the face and needed stitches over her eye.
- Fans of the singer are furious.
Bebe Rexha was shocked when a fan threw a cell phone that hit her in the face during a stop on her Best Fu…… Night of my Life tour in New York City. Video of the incident went viral on social media where you can see the singer collapsing on stage after being hit.
Artists are always vulnerable to rabid fans while on stage so security must be paramount and rules prohibit concert goers from throwing things on stage. In this case, a reckless fan demonstrated why these rules are in place.
Bebe Rexha is hit in the face with a cell phone during her concert
A video of Bebe Rexha being hit in the face on stage went viral on social media over the weekend. In it, she’s performing when something flies out of the audience and knocks her to the ground.
It’s common for people to throw flowers or stuffed animals or even paper messages at celebrities, but on this occasion, a Bebe Rexha fan went overboard. It’s unclear what possessed him to throw his phone at the singer.
Bebe Rexha needed stitches
La Vanguardia and other outlets showed the painful incident. When the phone hit Rexha’s face, she turns around and falls to her knees in pain.
Her team comes to her aid while the audience was shocked. The concert had to be stopped as Bebe was rushed off stage and taken to the hospital. She later revealed she had a black eye and needed stitches.
Bebe was rushed to the hospital
Fans demanded that the person responsible for throwing the cell phone be arrested. Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was charged with assault.
Bebe Rexha needed three stitches above her eye. She later posted a TikTok video showing her wound and her black eye. Though she said she was doing well.
Fans are furious
People took to social media to rail against the man who threw his phone during the concert: «What the hell do people think, how do you throw someone a cell phone for which you paid to see?” “I hope that person has gone to jail.” “Until they prohibit cell phones at concerts, they will not understand.” “Security would have thrown the cell phone in the face of whoever did it.”
More people added: «Why would someone do that? I hope she is okay.» «There is always a person who ends up ruining everything.» «How absurd, those people are supposed to be fans and they should not try to hurt the artist.» «I hope she heals quickly because it looks painful.” “Who throws a cell phone like that?”