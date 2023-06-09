Tijuana beauty queen María Luisa Manríquez Anguiano is found dead.

She was allegedly murdered by her ex.

What happened to the young woman?

Beauty queen María Luisa Manríquez Anguiano found dead: After being reported missing on June 6, a beauty queen named María Luisa Manríquez Anguiano has been found brutally murdered.

The young woman disappeared on June 6 and her family immediately reported her missing. According to infobae, she was last seen at 7:00 am in the Las Brisas neighborhood in Tijuana, Baja California.

Beauty queen María Luisa Manríquez Anguiano found dead

According to infobae, her body was found the same day that she was reported missing. She was found at her home in the Guanajuato neighborhood, where she presumably lived alone, and her body showed signs of violence.

The state attorney general’s office notified her family of the tragic news. Infobae reported that María Luisa was a businesswoman, model and she was also a beauty queen.