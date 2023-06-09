Tijuana beauty queen María Luisa Manríquez Anguiano is found dead (PHOTOS)
Tijuana beauty queen María Luisa Manríquez Anguiano is found dead. She was allegedly murdered by her ex.What happened to the young woman?
Beauty queen María Luisa Manríquez Anguiano found dead: After being reported missing on June 6, a beauty queen named María Luisa Manríquez Anguiano has been found brutally murdered.
The young woman disappeared on June 6 and her family immediately reported her missing. According to infobae, she was last seen at 7:00 am in the Las Brisas neighborhood in Tijuana, Baja California.
According to infobae, her body was found the same day that she was reported missing. She was found at her home in the Guanajuato neighborhood, where she presumably lived alone, and her body showed signs of violence.
The state attorney general’s office notified her family of the tragic news. Infobae reported that María Luisa was a businesswoman, model and she was also a beauty queen.
María Luisa’s ex is the main suspect
Reports indicate that María Luisa had been divorced for a very short time, so police immediately suspected that her ex may have had something to do with her alleged femicide.
Infobae revealed that the beauty queen had signed divorce papers just a week ago. Police immediately began looking for her ex-husband Carlos Gómez Ibarra.
María Luisa was raped before she was murdered
According to infobae, unconfirmed reports say that she was beaten, stabbed to death and hidden in a seldom used room in the house.
Police did located her body under a pile of clothes and other objects. Presumably, Carlos Gómez Ibarra fled the scene immediately after committing the crime but the incident is still being investigated.
Did the alleged murderer die in a car crash?
It’s been reported that María Luisa’s ex-husband died in a car accident shortly after the crime was committed. According to infobae, the car caught fire inside, instantly killing the driver. It’s unknown if the crash was intentional.
The reported that Carlos Gómez crashed into a wall at a high speed. María Luisa had two young children and was originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, according to El Heraldo de Mexico.