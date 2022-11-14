Kevin Conroy’s last photo.

The actor left one last heartbreaking Tweet.

“He will always be my Batman.” Acclaimed actor Kevin Conroy, better known as the voice of the legendary superhero, Batman, in the animated series, has died at the age of 66. The actor passed away last Thursday after a long battle with cancer, according to his representative. Conroy was the voice of Batman in the acclaimed animated series that ran from 1992 to 1996, often acting alongside Mark Hamill’s Joker. Conroy continued as the almost exclusive animated voice of Batman, in some 15 films, 400 television episodes, and two dozen video games, including the Batman: Arkham and Injustice franchises. Kevin Conroy’s last photo Mark Hamill spoke about DC Comics’ definitive Batman: “For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they landed exactly the right guy for the right role, and the world was better because of it. He will always be my Batman,” Hamill said in a statement. After news of his death broke, the last selfie Conroy posted in October when he was last seen on social media began circulating. In the photo, he’s showing off his Halloween decorations.

“The bats are in Wayne Manor” The late 66-year-old, who voiced Batman in various television series and projects over the years, posted what would be his last Tweet on October 31, showing off their Halloween decorations, which included fake bats placed in an outside light. “Happy Halloween! The bats are at Wayne Manor,” ​​he captioned the post of him smiling. Immediately, users reacted by sending their condolences. “I already miss you so much Kevin… Thank you for blessing our ears with your beautiful voice. You are irreplaceable, absolutely unique, magnificent! and you will always be Batman, forever,” said one fan. Filed Under: Last Photo Kevin Conroy

“Very sad news” The news of Conroy’s death was confirmed on Friday by fellow voice actress Diane Pershing. Warner Bros. Discovery said in a press release that he died after a “brief battle with cancer.” “Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, passed away yesterday. He’s been sick for a while, but he really put in a lot of time on the cons, to the delight of all his fans. He will be sorely missed not only by the cast of the series, but also by his legion of fans around the world,” Pershing wrote in a Facebook post. Filed Under: Last Photo Kevin Conroy

A last goodbye Immediately, friends, acquaintances and colleagues reacted to the actor’s unexpected death: “Your career has brought as much joy to the fans as I am sure your life has to the people around you. You shone brightly in life and you were not tame. Rest in Peace our Dark Knight,” someone Tweeted. “Kevin brought a light with him everywhere, whether he was in the recording booth giving it his all or feeding first responders during 9/11 or making sure every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with his Batman. A hero in every sense of the word,” said Paul Dini, producer. of the animated show. With information from Associated Press, New York Post and CNN. Filed Under: Last Photo Kevin Conroy