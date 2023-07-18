Find out the 6th houseguest evicted from La Casa de los Famosos México.

Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris and Bárbara Torres were nominated.

Tense moments during the gala. Sin Bronca con La Bronca is Óyenos Mundo’s newest podcast where listeners can enjoy a space featuring topics such as relationships, family, others. Listen to the discussion led by Sylvia del Valle for MundoNow on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The 6th houseguest evicted from La Casa de los Famosos Mexico was Bárbara Torres The 6th houseguest is evicted from La Casa de los Famosos Mexico. What a moment! Yesterday was the sixth eviction on La Casa de los Famosos México as the nominees this week were Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris and Barbara Torres. The actress and comedian who played Excelsa on La Familia P. Luche lost to Nigris and Wendy Guevara. However, before it became known that she would leave the house, there were some tense moments in the competition as well as emotional moments at the gala.

How the most tense moments happened When going to the nomination room, the three celebrities spoke with Galilea Montijo who asked them questions such as: Who should also be here and why? Who would you like to see go? This sparked an argument among the nominees. Barbara said that she had nothing against Poncho de Nigris or Wendy Guevara, while they, for their part, agreed that the Argentine actress was the one who should leave the house because of the conflicts she was involved in.

Tensions continue to rise as they wait While Guevara, Poncho and Barbara waited to find out who was going to be evicted, the three began arguing about loyalty. Barbara told Poncho de Nigris that she was «defending» him after the presenter from Monterrey said that he wanted Barbara to leave the house now. Poncho de Nigris was the first to be saved from eviction and the presenter from Nuevo León said goodbye to Bárbara in a very peculiar way: «See you Bárbara, see you outside.» Meanwhile, he told Wendy that he would see her again inside the house, according to infobae.

Barbara’s reaction when leaving the house The first thing the actress said when the carousel turned to the exit was: «I already wanted to go out.» She ran to the car that took her directly to the studio where the gala was taking place. One of the most emotional moments was when Bárbara Torres was reunited with her son, who was at the gala and they hugged for a long time. Later, the actress had the opportunity to send a farewell message to the members of the reality show and warn Barby Juárez and Jorge to take care, since they could be next.