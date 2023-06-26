Controversies continue on Televisa’s hit reality show.

Bárbara Torres breaks down on La Casa de los Famosos México.

Ferka insults Torres during a challenge. Barbara Torres, a contestant on La Casa de los Famosos México, couldn’t hold back her tears on a recent episode. The Televisa show premiered on Sunday, June 4 on Las Estrellas. It can also be streamed on ViX. Similar to Telemundo’s version, the show features celebrities living together in one house, competing for a chance to reach the final and win a grand prize of four million pesos. The popular reality show lasts for 10 weeks, with contestants facing various challenges during their stay in the house. Controversy sparks again on La Casa de los Famosos México As anticipated, controversies quickly emerged on the show, as harsh statements and shocking revelations took center stage. Bárbara Torres, Wendy Guevara, and Ferka have now found themselves embroiled in a scandal. A video is going viral on social media, putting Ferka and Bárbara Torres at the center of a scandal within on La Casa de los Famosos México. The actress, who portrayed Excelsa, ended up in tears.

Barbara Torres breaks down in tears because of Ferka A video started circulating on TikTok, showcases the celebrity contestants as they prepared for a photo session. In the footage, many of them can be seen rushing to get ready, selecting their clothes and applying makeup. This photo session served as the weekly challenge in the house, as the celebrities had been divided into two teams: Heaven and Hell. Each team’s photo shoot was based on their respective zodiac signs. Bárbara Torres took on the role of assisting her colleagues with hair and makeup, but some of her suggestions were met with resistance from certain members, including Ferka.

Ferka belittles Bárbara Torres Ferka’s disrespectful attitude towards Bárbara Torres led the 48-year-old Argentine actress to burst into tears of rage. In the video, she can be heard saying, «Barbie, better curl her hair,» referring to Torres’ efforts to assist another housemate. This comment immediately upset Torres. She responded, «Yeah right, because I say something and everything is always wrong.» Ferka snapped back, «It’s not that everything is wrong, it’s your attitude.» This prompted the Argentine actress to come to her own defense once again, saying, «No, it’s not my attitude. Everything I say is wrong, so I won’t say anything anymore. I’ll just focus on doing makeup for Wendy and that’s it.» As she wiped away her tears, it was evident that the incident had deeply affected her.

Viewers reacted to the dispute Wendy Guevara quickly saw the tension and attempted to diffuse the situation between her fellow contestants. La Perdida suggested using pliers, “Do you want me to bring another pliers and you on one side and I on the other? Don’t cry, don’t cry.” As Torres went to retrieve the pliers, Guevara commented, «Barbie is already crying.» Ferka’s behavior towards Bárbara Torres sparked mixed reactions on social media. «That Bárbara needs to react because she’s being humiliated and belittled, is she stu…? I hate Ferka. «What a bad vibe.» «Ferka just wants to be her, she belittles Wendy.» «She’ll be out.» «It bothers me that she’s very haughty.»