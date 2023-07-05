Barbara Bermudo bares it all in a sexy swimsuit.

She recently removed her breast implants.

She has an important message about health and asks people to be safe. Bárbara Bermudo, the renowned Puerto Rican presenter, has faced some challenges in recent months. Her breast implants made her very ill and it became so debilitating that she decided to have them removed. After a successful recovery, Bárbara has received numerous requests from her followers to share the results of her decision to remove the implants. In response to these inquiries, the host decided to share a photo of herself in a swimsuit. Bárbara Bermudo wears a sexy swimsuit after removing her breast implants In addition to sharing the outcome of her decision to remove the breast implants, Barbara Bermudo, the former host of Primer Impacto, took to Instagram to post a video documenting her journey. In the video, she is joined by her daughter, who helped her record the footage, as they showcase the results of the surgery and how her body looks now. It is important to highlight that Bermudo faced significant health challenges as a result of the implants. Upon the recommendation of her doctors, she decided to have them removed.

Barbara says that she doesn’t like to show ‘more than necessary’ In the video, the host is seen wearing a tasteful and elegant swimsuit, which she describes as «conservative». She explains that she is showing her body because many of her followers have been curious about the results of her surgery, specifically the removal of her breast implants. «I’m not someone who likes to reveal more than necessary on social media, but I’m doing this for the women who have been asking about the outcome of my breast implant removal,» explains the Puerto Rican host in the video’s description.

Bárbara Bermudo has an important message about health In the video, Bermudo showcases her transformation. She reveals her enviable slim figure, which she attributes to a combination of diet and exercise. She emphasizes that she is more than happy with how she looks and, most importantly, with her restored health. «This is how it looks now. Many of you have been curious about the outcome, but let me tell you that it’s not the most important thing. What truly matters is feeling good and wearing clothes that make you feel happy and confident,» clarifies the host in the video. She is wearing a black swimsuit and, in a lighthearted moment, her daughter can be heard laughing, prompting Barbara to make an unexpected comment.

Does she look even more beautiful than before? Barbara playfully asks, «Are you laughing at your old mom?» However, she also emphasizes the importance of being healthy, stating that it matters more than physical appearance. «Every day I thank God for my health and well-being; Has it been easy? No, not at all, but God in these processes shows us the call. The results are thanks to many factors that I will share with you soon.” Barbara also thanks her partner Mario Andres Moreno for his support, understanding, and love throughout the process. «@marioandresmoreno says that I look more beautiful than ever, without your support, understanding and love this process would not have been possible. If you need to talk to someone, there is a community of people and experts who are wonderful on this subject.»