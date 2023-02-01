Barack and Michelle Obama mourn the death of Tyre Nichols
Barack and Michelle Obama are in mourning. The former president spoke out about the death of Tyre Nichols. They expressed their sadness on social media.
- Barack and Michelle Obama are in mourning.
- The former president spoke out about the death of Tyre Nichols.
- The Obamas expressed their sadness on social media.
THEY ARE IN MOURNING! Former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, took to social media to express their sadness at the murder of Tyre Nichols, who was brutally beaten to death by five police officers during a traffic stop on January 7.
The Obamas tweeted about this tragic incident and condemned the violent attack. The case of Tyre Nichols continues to cause deep pain among citizens who have not stopped demonstrating and highlighting the video showing the horrifying beating.
MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA MOURN TYRE NICHOLS
On Twitter and Instagram, Barack and Michelle Obama spoke out against the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was killed by police officers. In the post, they stressed that it was an “unjustified” incident and demonstrates the work that the country and its leaders must do.
“The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets.”
“It’s up to all of us to mobilize for lasting change”
The Obamas condemned the beating of Tyre Nichols and pointed out that another way to support his family and mourn his death is to mobilize to seek and achieve lasting change. The post was accompanied by a black and white photograph of Nichols. Shortly after, the post was filled with comments in support of the Obama Foundation.
“Along with mourning Tyre and supporting his family, it’s up to all of us to mobilize for lasting change,” Obama stated in the post. Barack Obama, provided the link to his foundation’s campaign with resources for how to take action.
Tyre Nichols: Another victim of police?
Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was on his way home from taking pictures of the sky on January 7 when police stopped him. He was just minutes from the home he shared with his mother and stepfather when five Memphis police officers brutally attacked him, according to The Associated Press.
He died three days later at a hospital and the officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes, the AP reported. Following the death of the FedEx driver, a video of the violent assault was made public. Filed Under: Barack Michelle Obama Mourning