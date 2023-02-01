Barack and Michelle Obama mourn the death of Tyre Nichols

Barack and Michelle Obama are in mourning.

The former president spoke out about the death of Tyre Nichols.

The Obamas expressed their sadness on social media.

THEY ARE IN MOURNING! Former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, took to social media to express their sadness at the murder of Tyre Nichols, who was brutally beaten to death by five police officers during a traffic stop on January 7.

The Obamas tweeted about this tragic incident and condemned the violent attack. The case of Tyre Nichols continues to cause deep pain among citizens who have not stopped demonstrating and highlighting the video showing the horrifying beating.

MICHELLE AND BARACK OBAMA MOURN TYRE NICHOLS

On Twitter and Instagram, Barack and Michelle Obama spoke out against the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was killed by police officers. In the post, they stressed that it was an “unjustified” incident and demonstrates the work that the country and its leaders must do.

“The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets.”