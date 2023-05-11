Bairon Guerra shot another teen near a Texas middle school.

He was fighting with another boy when the 14-year-old was caught in the crossfire.

Guerra faces several charges. Bairon Guerra was arrested in Houston, Texas two weeks after a brutal shooting outside a school in broad daylight. The 17-year-old will be tried as an adult because of the seriousness of the charges. The arrest warrant against Bairon Guerra, consulted by MundoNow, details that the boy started shooting early in the morning near a middle school after having an altercation with another boy. Miraculously, no one was killed. Bairon Guerra was arrested for shooting another teen Bairon Guerra’s shooting spree will change his life forever. He faces six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The Texas State Penal Code details that just one count of aggravated assault with a firearm is punishable by two to ten years in prison. Bairon Guerra was detained by Houston police and appeared before Judge Kristin M. Guiney of the Harris County 183rd Criminal District Court after being charged with six felonies.

Guerra began shooting a rifle The arrest warrant for Bairon Guerra reveals that on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:50 in the morning, when the people of Houston were just heading to work, several people called to report a boy was shooting a gun on a busy corner half a block from a school. Several HPD officers went to the intersection of West Bellfort Boulevard and South Gessner Road, in the southwest of the metropolitan area, half a block from the Welch Middle School of the Houston Independent School District (HISD) where they found real chaos after the shooting.

One boy was badly wounded in the abdomen A 14-year-old boy who was being driven to school by his parents was shot inside their car. The street and sidewalks were covered with shell casings. At that time the name of Bairon Guerra was not known. Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department (HFD) came to the scene and took the boy who had been shot in the abdomen to the hospital. School children ran for cover when the shooting started.

Guerra was aiming for another boy When the chaos calmed down, thanks to the quick action of the dozens of HPD officers who responded to the scene, detectives from the Major Assault Division took up the investigation. Security footage from nearby businesses allowed police to reconstruct the sequence of events. At 7:50 in the morning a curly-haired Hispanic boy stands on the corner with a rifle. When the young man glimpses someone in the distance, he raises his weapon and begins to shoot randomly, despite the fact that several people were walking by and cars were going down the street. The shooter’s objective was to hit a boy across the street.

Bairon Guerra will be tried as an adult HPD Major Assault Division officers identified the target of the shooting. That boy, whose name will not be revealed in this story, told them he had gotten into a fight with Bairon Guerra the day before. Bairon Guerra had planned his attack on the boy. Authorities still don’t know for sure where Guerra got the rifle. After several days of searching for him, police found and charged Bairon Guerra with the shooting outside the school.