More bad news for El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzmán
Bad news for El Chapo Guzmán's son. A Sonora judge issues arrest warrant for Ovidio Guzmán. It's the first injunction issued in Mexico against Guzmán López.
Just over a month after the capture of one of the most wanted drug lords in Mexico, El Chapo’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, he has received bad news while he’s in custody. It should be remembered that he was captured in January during a powerful operation in Culiacán, Mexico.
This Tuesday a judge in Sonora released an arrest warrant against the drug trafficker who was arrested more than a month ago. Ovidio is known as the leader of Los Chapitos of the Sinaloa Cartel. The warrant was issued due to crimes he committed in Mexico over several years.
Ovidio Guzmán receives an arrest warrant
It should be remembered that the man also known as El Ratón is being held in the Altiplano prison, in Mexico. It’s the same prison his father escaped from. The warrant is the first injunction issued in Mexico against the drug lord since he was captured.
There was an incidental hearing on Tuesday, February 21, where the Third District Court for Appeals Matters and Federal Trials in the State of Mexico indicated that it was notified of this arrest warrant by a Sonora control judge.
Ovidio Guzmán arrest warrant: Bad news for El Raton
So far they have not revealed the reasons why this arrest warrant was issued against Ovidio Guzmán, however this is bad news for El Chapo’s son. He was initially arrested for extradition requested by the United States government, according to El Universal.
“It is noted that the District Judge temporarily commissioned to the Federal Criminal Justice Center in the state of Sonora, acting as Control Judge, when rendering his justified report, accepted the existence of the act claimed, in which he stated that the order of capture was issued,” the agreement reads.
How was Ovidio captured?
The operation to arrest Ovidio Guzmán, son of jailed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, sparked shootings that turned the northern city of Culiacán into a war zone with 30 deaths, authorities reported , according to The Associated Press.
In a detailed description of the battles in which 10 soldiers and 19 suspected members of the Sinaloa drug cartel were killed, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said cartel gunmen opened fire on troops with half a dozen .50 caliber machine guns.