More bad news for El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzmán

Bad news for El Chapo Guzmán’s son.

A Sonora judge issues arrest warrant for Ovidio Guzmán.

It is the first injunction issued in Mexico against Guzmán López.

Just over a month after the capture of one of the most wanted drug lords in Mexico, El Chapo’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, he has received bad news while he’s in custody. It should be remembered that he was captured in January during a powerful operation in Culiacán, Mexico.

This Tuesday a judge in Sonora released an arrest warrant against the drug trafficker who was arrested more than a month ago. Ovidio is known as the leader of Los Chapitos of the Sinaloa Cartel. The warrant was issued due to crimes he committed in Mexico over several years.

Ovidio Guzmán receives an arrest warrant

It should be remembered that the man also known as El Ratón is being held in the Altiplano prison, in Mexico. It’s the same prison his father escaped from. The warrant is the first injunction issued in Mexico against the drug lord since he was captured.

There was an incidental hearing on Tuesday, February 21, where the Third District Court for Appeals Matters and Federal Trials in the State of Mexico indicated that it was notified of this arrest warrant by a Sonora control judge.