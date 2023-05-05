Chronicle: Police arrest man for death of 9-month-old he was babysitting

Leonel Mateo was arrested for the death of Osvaldo Rubio.

The 9-month-old died while he was in Mateo’s care.

Mateo was also accused of abuse.

Sooner or later most parents in the United States are forced to leave their children under someone else’s care. As day care facilities are usually extremely expensive, many are forced to find babysitters who take care of children in their homes.

This canbe dangerous because not everyone who agrees to take care of our children, who are the most precious thing we have, is actually capable of doing so. Many only care about the money.

Little Osvaldo Rubio was killed by a neighbor

The parents of 9-month-old Osvaldo Rubio were forced to look for childcare. They entrusted him to Leonel Mateo, a 31-year-old guy who, since he was unemployed, took care of children to make some cash.

Since they were neighbors and saw him almost daily, they thought they could trust him but they were wrong. He seemed like a good guy and that’s why they entrusted their baby to him, never imagining that little Osvaldo would end up dead. Apparently Leonel did not have the patience to care for children.