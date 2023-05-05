Chronicle: Police arrest man for death of 9-month-old he was babysitting
Leonel Mateo was arrested for the death of Osvaldo Rubio. The 9-month-old died while he was in Mateo's care. Mateo was also accused of abuse.
Sooner or later most parents in the United States are forced to leave their children under someone else’s care. As day care facilities are usually extremely expensive, many are forced to find babysitters who take care of children in their homes.
This canbe dangerous because not everyone who agrees to take care of our children, who are the most precious thing we have, is actually capable of doing so. Many only care about the money.
Little Osvaldo Rubio was killed by a neighbor
The parents of 9-month-old Osvaldo Rubio were forced to look for childcare. They entrusted him to Leonel Mateo, a 31-year-old guy who, since he was unemployed, took care of children to make some cash.
Since they were neighbors and saw him almost daily, they thought they could trust him but they were wrong. He seemed like a good guy and that’s why they entrusted their baby to him, never imagining that little Osvaldo would end up dead. Apparently Leonel did not have the patience to care for children.
Osvaldo was seriously injured
According to the forensic records of San Joaquin County, California, poor Osvaldo died from severe injuries to various parts of his little body. Neither the Stockton City authorities nor the parents of the little victim have wanted to give more details about these injuries, but they were serious enough to cause his death.
The infant was pronounced dead on April 25 and just last weekend police arrested Leonel for his murder. Osvaldo died in a hospital and the doctors were convinced that he was the victim of abuse. Leonel is charged with murder, aggravated assault against a child, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Osvaldo’s family is asking for financial help to bury their little one
“Our officers and Department of Child Protection officials were called by Oakland Medical Center staff regarding an injured child. After following up on the case, detectives made the arrest of a man in connection with his death,” said Stockton Police Chief David Scott.
After the tragic death, Osvaldo’s relatives started a GoFundMe campaign in order to cover funeral costs. Fortunately, many were moved by their story and they’ve raised $13,000. At least one piece of good news in the midst of such a misfortune.