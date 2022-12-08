Aylin Mujica confirms she’ll be on ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’

Telemundo unveiled the first three residents of La Casa de los Famosos.

Cuban actress Aylin Mujica confirms she’s on the show.

Paty Navidad and Arturo Carmona will also appear. The first three residents of La Casa de los Famosos have been announced. The Telemundo reality show is in its third season and has been a huge success. In addition to Arturo Carmona and Paty Navidad, Cuban actress Aylin Mujica, will be competing for the big prize. The winners of the first two seasons were ex-Venezuelan beauty queen Alicia Machado and Mexican actress Ivonne Montero. Many wonder if a woman will win again or if it will finally be a man’s turn. The program will premiere on Tuesday, January 17. What did Aylin Mujica say about La Casa de los Famosos? As Paty Navidad and Arturo Carmona did on their respective social networks, Cuban actress Aylin Mujica — who recently appeared on the reality show Secretos de Villanas — shared an image confirming she’ll be on Telemundo’s La casa de Los Famosos: “Will you join me in this new adventure?” she asked. Her followers immediately reacted. Singer Lorenzo Méndez, ex-husband of Chiquis Rivera, wished her “luck”, while other people bet that she’ll win the competition. It is expected that there will be three months of “lockdown” again. (Filed as: Aylin Mujica confirms La Casa de los Famosos)

Aylin Mujica is excited to enter La Casa de los Famosos “You already heard it, I’m going to be in season 3 of La Casa de los Famosos that premieres on January 17, of course on Telemundo. I am very excited, very happy, but at the same time nervous because I don’t know what and who I’m going to run into there, “Aylin Mujica shared on her Instagram stories. Before finishing with this video, the Cuban once again invited her followers to accompany her and support her in the new season of this Telemundo reality show, which will be hosted by Héctor Sandarti and Jimena Gallego. We will have to wait for them to announce the other houseguests in the coming days. (Filed as: Aylin Mujica confirms La Casa de los Famosos)

Aylin Mujica isn’t ruling out finding love on the reality show Aylin Mujica was recently a guest on Hoy Día, where she told Adamari López and Andrea Meza that she did not know that Paty Navidad and Arturo Carmona would be with her on La Casa de los Famosos: “I think this season will be superior to the previous ones, they have something wonderful prepared, even we don’t know who the other celebrities are that are going to live in the house and I am very nervous, but at the same time excited.” The Cuban beauty said that she doesn’t have a strategy, since she thinks that going with the flow is the most important thing. When asked if she is open to the possibility of finding love, she said: “Maybe it is a good opportunity because I’ve been single for four years. Of course I am open to love, I hope that a handsome lover enters and that it is worth it.” (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE) With information from Telemundo, People en Español and Yahoo News.