Authorities are searching for a missing plane in Colombia.

A small plane has disappeared. According to the Civil Aeronautics of Colombia, there were seven people on board and it went missing after the pilot reported they had engine failure. A search is underway, according to Comercio and the AP

The Cessna C206 type aircraft covered the route between Araracuara and San José del Guaviare, in the south-central part of the country, and the emergency call came from about 110 miles away from its destination. Minutes later they lost contact.

WHERE IS THE MISSING PLANE IN COLOMBIA?

The whereabouts of the plane, that had two adults, three children and the pilot on board, is unknown. Colombian authorities are searching for the aircraft after losing contact with the pilot. The Colombian Air Force is using a plane and a helicopter in the search.

Authorities released a list of the occupants of the plane as well as more details about the last location of the aircraft on the radar.