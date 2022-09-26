The incident was recorded by authorities.

The place of origin of the migrants is unknown.

The driver ended up being arrested.

On social media, an incident has gone viral in which authorities detained a man who was smuggling illegal migrants in a cargo truck in Texas. The details were shared by the special security agencies.

The recording posted on Instagram by the media outlet El Diario, quickly began to be shared because what seemed to be a mix-up or a simple routine search had an unexpected ending.

Authorities arrest a man smuggling migrants in a cargo truck in Texas

According to El Diario, South Texas Department of Public Safety officials arrested a man who was transporting 10 illegal migrants in a cargo truck in Val Verde County, Texas.

The migrants, who came from the Del Río sector and were headed for Saint Anthony, were referred to Border Patrol. Likewise, the man was arrested and charged with smuggling people.