Authorities arrest a man who was caught smuggling migrants in a cargo truck in Texas
The events were recorded by authorities. The place of origin of the migrants is unknown. The driver ended up being arrested.
On social media, an incident has gone viral in which authorities detained a man who was smuggling illegal migrants in a cargo truck in Texas. The details were shared by the special security agencies.
The recording posted on Instagram by the media outlet El Diario, quickly began to be shared because what seemed to be a mix-up or a simple routine search had an unexpected ending.
According to El Diario, South Texas Department of Public Safety officials arrested a man who was transporting 10 illegal migrants in a cargo truck in Val Verde County, Texas.
The migrants, who came from the Del Río sector and were headed for Saint Anthony, were referred to Border Patrol. Likewise, the man was arrested and charged with smuggling people.
Officers were surprised
In the recording, the beginning of the chat between the driver of a cargo truck and a police officer is observed. They were asking about what was in the back of their truck, a situation that made the driver nervous.
“Can you show what you got?” asks the official to the already anxious driver, after answering that he could do it. The driver obeyed the order and they found 10 undocumented migrants inside.
The man was turned over to authorities
Finally, the video shows how the man, who apparently did not put up any resistance, is detained and handcuffed. Then one of the agents is about to climb into the back of the cargo truck to see the undocumented immigrants up close.
Users of social networks have given their opinion on the matter: “The day to day in the state of Texas.” “Everything to do a favor.” “Thousands of illegal immigrants have died being trafficked locked up in trucks from the border.”