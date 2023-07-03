Maria Simma, known as the Austrian Nostradamus has terrifying predictions.

She shares her dark visions of the end of the world.

What did Simma say?

Maria Simma, also known as the Austrian Nostradamus, has gained attention for her predictions about the end of the world. Simma’s warnings have caused a great deal of fear and concern among her followers.

In one of her nost, Simma spoke of a divine intervention that would soon occur to rectify the state of the world. Many of her followers interpreted this as a warning of an imminent Judgment Day, further contributing to the sense of terror and anxiety surrounding her.

It is worth noting that Maria Simma, a Catholic mystic, reached the conclusion that the end of the world was approaching and that it would be a frightening event accompanied by immense suffering for humanity. Her experiences and encounters with souls in Purgatory, which she documented in various books, including the well-known Get Us Out of Here, shed light on her beliefs, according to Levante.

Beginning in 1940, at the age of 25, Simma claimed to have received visits from souls in Purgatory who conveyed to her the impending arrival of the end of the world. According to her accounts, these souls said that the event would be marked by terror and immense hardships for humanity.