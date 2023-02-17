Atlanta United loses 4-3 to Toluca FC.

They released their new jersey.

The game was played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United fell 4-3 to Toluca FC in the American Family Insurance Cup on Wednesday night in front of 28,839 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Brooks Lennon registered a goal and an assist while Luiz Araújo and Luke Brennan also found the back of the net. Wearing the club’s new home jersey, the 17-man Kit, Atlanta was strong, hitting three shots in the first 10 minutes. Atlanta debuted its new jersey Soon after, the hosts opened the scoring at 15 minutes. Matheus Rossetto challenged Caleb Wiley down the left flank, where he sent a low cross into the box. The ball was deflected by a Toluca defender, but, running, Lennon stayed with the play and was able to recover the loose ball before shooting a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner for a 1-0 lead.

Atlanta United went up on the scoreboard Two minutes later, it was Lennon who provided the assist when he made a pass that Toluca tried to set up from behind, which fell at the feet of Araújo. The Brazilian winger ran into the box before clipping the ball with his left foot and passing it into the net to make it 2-0 on 17 minutes. Toluca, however, halved the deficit in the 19th minute. Jean Meneses found space down the left flank and delivered a cross to Iván López in the center of the box. The striker narrowly missed a shot that missed Quentin Westberg in a tailspin.

Toluca tied the game before the break Toluca managed to level the score in stoppage time when Sebastián Saucedo scored with an impressive shot from the left side of the penalty area. Westberg touched it, but it bounced off the right post and into the goal. Atlanta made nine changes to his second-half lineup and regained the lead in the 52nd minute. Aiden McFadden sent a cross in from the left side for Ajani Fortune.

Atlanta United loses to Toluca Toluca recover the game again in the 62nd minute when Maxi Araujo’s long shot took a sharp deflection from Noah Cobb and caught Clement Diop off guard as it entered the net. The visitors took their first advantage of the match in the 80th minute and in this way they obtained the victory against the local team. Atlanta United opens the regular season of the MLS when hosting the San Jose Earthquakes on February 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.