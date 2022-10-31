A truck carrying gas exploded in Iraq.

At least 9 people were killed and several were injured.

Officials are investigating whether it was a mechanical failure or possible attack.

Everything seems to indicate that the fire started due to a mechanical failure, while other theories suggest that it could have been an attack. The Associated Press reported on the incident on Sunday morning.

The tragic incident comes a few days after the Iraqi Parliament decided to approve a new cabinet in a long-awaited vote. Nine people lost their lives in the tragic fire while others were badly injured.