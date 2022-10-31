At least 9 killed in gas truck explosion in Iraq
A truck carrying gas exploded in Iraq. Officials are investigating whether it was a mechanical failure or possible attack.
Recently, a truck carrying gas exploded and caught fire in Iraq. People in the vicinity were terrified at a scene that seemed that it was taken from a horror movie. Nine people were killed in the explosion.
Everything seems to indicate that the fire started due to a mechanical failure, while other theories suggest that it could have been an attack. The Associated Press reported on the incident on Sunday morning.
The tragic incident comes a few days after the Iraqi Parliament decided to approve a new cabinet in a long-awaited vote. Nine people lost their lives in the tragic fire while others were badly injured.
Was it mechanical failure or an attack?
A gas transport truck exploded near a soccer field in northeastern Baghdad on Saturday, leaving at least nine dead and 10 wounded, according to Iraqi security authorities, reported the AP. A video even began to circulate on Twitter.
It is unknown if the explosion was due to a mechanical failure or if it was an attack. Security officials spoke to the Associated Press anonymously.
The tragic accident occurred within days of the approval of a new cabinet by the Iraqi Parliament
The incident came two days after Iraq’s parliament approved a new cabinet in a long-awaited vote, marking a major step toward defusing political tensions across the country. It was headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani who is the first since 2005 without seats for the bloc of influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.
Iraq held snap elections more than a year ago in response to massive anti-government protests that began in October 2019 in Baghdad and southern Iraq. The protesters were demanding changes to the political system established after the 2003 US-led invasion, the AP noted.
US says it shares Iraq’s new government’s interest in security
In a statement, the US State Department was pleased by Al Sudani’s commitment to bring firearms under the control of state authorities and institutions and offered to work with the Iraqi government.
Iraq has tried to form a government this year on several occasions, but the continuous calls for a boycott prevented the House from obtaining the necessary quorum to select a prime minister, given the fragmented and sectarian nature of the legislature, made up of Shia Muslim groups, Sunnis, Kurds , Christians and other minorities, the EFE agency detailed.