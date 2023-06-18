The last video of singer Zoel Cruz before he disappeared surfaces

The last video of Zoel Cruz before he disappeared.

The Guatemalan singer vanished nearly two years ago.

The singer’s mother continues to search in vain for him.

The last video of Zoel Cruz: Singer Zoel Cruz’s mysterious disappearance shocked Guatemala. The singer’s mother, who still does not know anything about her son’s whereabouts, shared a video of the last time he was seen.

It has been a year and seven months since the the singer disappeared and his family says they are desperate for news about him. His mother released the video in hopes of finding out what happened.

According to Soy 502, Yuri de León shared a video of her son Zoel Cruz, taken shortly before he disappeared, on social media. The video was taken just before his last concert at Bosque Real in Zacapa.

In the video, Zoel can be seen looking happy before going on stage. It was taken a few hours before Zoel vanished without a trace. His mother also shared a message.