The last video of singer Zoel Cruz before he disappeared surfaces
The last video of Zoel Cruz before he disappeared. The Guatemalan singer vanished nearly two years ago. His mother continues to search for him.
The last video of Zoel Cruz: Singer Zoel Cruz’s mysterious disappearance shocked Guatemala. The singer’s mother, who still does not know anything about her son’s whereabouts, shared a video of the last time he was seen.
It has been a year and seven months since the the singer disappeared and his family says they are desperate for news about him. His mother released the video in hopes of finding out what happened.
According to Soy 502, Yuri de León shared a video of her son Zoel Cruz, taken shortly before he disappeared, on social media. The video was taken just before his last concert at Bosque Real in Zacapa.
In the video, Zoel can be seen looking happy before going on stage. It was taken a few hours before Zoel vanished without a trace. His mother also shared a message.
Zoel Cruz’s mother shares a heartbreaking message
Yuri de Leon shared the video with a heartbreaking message about her missing son and how difficult it has been not knowing where he is. «I know that justice will come in due time because I know that God sees my pain, my tears,» she began.
«November 12, which was the day that marked my life with great pain. I’m still waiting for the authorities to do their job,» she continued.
Was he kidnapped?
“As they say, it is just another case that happens and actions are never taken in Zacapa. Not a single day goes by without news of deaths. Although I do not personally know this young man’s family, as a mother I feel the same anguish.»
«I hope that one day we will get the answers that we need so much,» the singer’s mother shared on Facebook. Emisoras Unidas said some claim he was kidnapped by four armed men but nothing has been confirmed.