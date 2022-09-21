An ashfall warning is issued in Mexico due to the Popocatépetl volcano
Another alert for Mexico! An ashfall warning is issued due to the Popocatépetl volcano. The volcanic alert remains at Level 2.
ANOTHER ALERT FOR MEXICO! As if the 7.7-magnitude earthquake wasn’t enough for Mexicans, now the authorities have confirmed that a new alert has been issued. According to reports, there is an ashfall warning due to the Popocatépetl volcano and authorities announced the safety precautions that must be taken.
During the afternoon, a strong earthquake caused panic among Mexicans just five years after the 2017 earthquake and 37 years after the 1985 tremor. The National Seismological System of Mexico reported on social media that, at first the telluric movement seemed to have had a 6.8 magnitude, but shortly after it was changed to 7.4 and finally to 7.7. One person was killed and there are reports of damage in Colima and Michoacán.
ASHFALL WARNING
An apocalyptic day for Mexico? After learning of the earthquake that shook several states in Mexico, the authorities confirmed a new warning for Mexicans. The first reports indicate that the Popocatépetl volcano registered ash exhalations which spread over the Northwest, according to Aristegui Noticias.
The authorities released the news about the volcanic alert and what level it is at the moment. The authorities continue to monitor the volcanoes after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, September 19 at 1:05 p.m.
What did the authorities report?
The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PCl, tweeted thata warning of volcanic ashfall from the Popocatépetl volcano was issued in 16 municipalities of Mexico City. In the notice released by the authorities, they indicated certain precautionary measures people should follow to avoid experiencing discomfort or health problems due to the ashfall.
“Given the recent activity of the Popocatepetl volcano, ashfall is expected in all the mayor’s offices of Mexico City. Take precautions,” indicated the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC. They reported that the alert remains at Level 2.
What recommendations were given?
The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and PC indicated that due to the ashfall, residents must follow certain recommendations to stay safe. People should avoid going outside so as not to have an adverse reaction.
"During this afternoon there was an exhalation with ash content that spread over to the Northwest. Due to the above, there is the possibility of volcanic ash falling in all demarcations of Mexico City. It is recommended: To stay informed through official channels. Cover nose and mouth with a scarf or face mask. Clean eyes and throat with pure water. Use frame lenses and avoid contact lenses to reduce eye irritation," indicated the Secretariat.
Are there other recommendations?
The Road Orientation Center of the Ministry of Citizen Security of Mexico City recently reported that there is more than one recommendation to follow to avoid “damage” to the health of the residents. The authorities declared that certain surfaces must be covered to avoid ash fall.
"Given the recorded volcanic ashfall in different areas of CDMX, take precautions and stay informed. Recommendations in case of volcanic ash fall: Stay indoors. Protect electrical installations; close doors and windows. Cover strainers, water tanks and water deposits. Sweep up the waste and put it in bags." They indicated.