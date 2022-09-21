An ashfall warning is issued in Mexico due to the Popocatépetl volcano

Another alert for Mexico!

An ashfall warning is issued due to the Popocatépetl volcano.

The volcanic alert remains at Level 2.

ANOTHER ALERT FOR MEXICO! As if the 7.7-magnitude earthquake wasn’t enough for Mexicans, now the authorities have confirmed that a new alert has been issued. According to reports, there is an ashfall warning due to the Popocatépetl volcano and authorities announced the safety precautions that must be taken.

During the afternoon, a strong earthquake caused panic among Mexicans just five years after the 2017 earthquake and 37 years after the 1985 tremor. The National Seismological System of Mexico reported on social media that, at first the telluric movement seemed to have had a 6.8 magnitude, but shortly after it was changed to 7.4 and finally to 7.7. One person was killed and there are reports of damage in Colima and Michoacán.

ASHFALL WARNING

An apocalyptic day for Mexico? After learning of the earthquake that shook several states in Mexico, the authorities confirmed a new warning for Mexicans. The first reports indicate that the Popocatépetl volcano registered ash exhalations which spread over the Northwest, according to Aristegui Noticias.

The authorities released the news about the volcanic alert and what level it is at the moment. The authorities continue to monitor the volcanoes after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, September 19 at 1:05 p.m.