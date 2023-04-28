Former Arkansas Governor joins the race for president.

Asa Hutchinson is running for president in 2024. The 2024 presidential race is picking up steam. Now former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is challenging Donald Trump, as he faces multiple legal issues.

This week Joe Biden also formally announced that he will be running for reelection along with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson formally launched his Republican presidential campaign on Wednesday, pledging to “bring out the best in America” ​​and aiming to draw contrasts with other Republican hopefuls on important issues, including how best to reform federal agencies.

Hutchinson kicked off his 2024 bid in his Bentonville hometown on the same steps where he launched a failed campaign for the US Senate 30 years ago.