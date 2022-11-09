Rapper Tame One dies: His mother confirms his terrible end

Artifacts rapper Tame One dies.

His mother explains what happened to him.

The rapper and graffiti artist was 52 years old. Music legend and graffiti artist Tame One has died at the age of 52, according to his mother who also revealed the singer’s terrible end. The news of his death was released on Sunday afternoon and his fans are in mourning. Tame One became famous in the nineties as a member of the Newark hip-hop group the Artifacts, according to NJ.com. In 1994, the Artifacts released their debut album Between a Rock and a Hard Place. The rapper, also known as Tamer Dizzle was a graffiti artist too. How did rapper Tame One die? “I can‘t express this any other way. My son, Rahem Brown, Tamer Dizzle, is dead,” Tame One’s mother Darlene Brown Harris said, according to NJ.com. The singer’s mother also shared heartbreaking details of her son’s death. “The medical examiner says the six pharmaceutical drugs that Trinitas hospital prescribed to him last Friday, combined with the weed he smoked over this weekend…his heart simply gave out,” the mother said of the famous rapper’s death.

“My son, my heart is dead” “I will not be responding to all the posts for a bit, but the hardest words I will ever post or say is, my son, my heart, is dead,” his mother added. The Artifacts broke up after releasing their second album in 1997. However, they reunited in 2010 and released No Expiration Date in 2022. The musician has more than 25,000 monthly listeners on Spotify with hits like Slick Talkin, Concerto, Homage 2 Da bomberz, Heat, Act Rigth, Tame Az It Ever Wuz and Graffic Traffic. The last one has more than 500,000 reproductions on the streaming music platform.

“I can’t imagine what medications the hospital prescribed him or why” In this regard, RapReviews writer Steve ‘Flash’ Juon wrote: “I can’t imagine what medications the hospital prescribed him or why, and frankly it’s none of my business or yours, but I also can’t imagine why they would prescribe him such powerful drugs without asking him what other medications he was taking or how they would interact with each other.” “An avid supporter of graffiti art and a graf writer himself, Tame One broke into rap music with New Jersey rap group The Artifacts in the early ’90s. He and El Da Sensei were enthusiastically praised for their debut in honor of graffiti,” reads Tame One’s bio on Spotify.

“He accompanied me in difficult days” “Damn, what sad news.” “His music forever… rest in peace.” “He accompanied me in difficult days.” “Long live Tame One, one of my greatest influences on this scene,” were some of the comments on social media after the news of his death broke. Tame One was born in 1970. This very morning, it was reported that the Latin representative of Hip-Hop in the 90s, Gloria Rodriguez, better known as ‘Hurricane G’ died. “My heart is broken today,” said her ex-partner when confirming the sad news that strangely coincided with the death of Tame One.