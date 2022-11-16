The US reports more than 277,000 arrests of undocumented immigrants in October
The number of arrests of undocumented immigrants has soared. Over 277,000 were arrested in October. It's being called a crisis.
Twenty-twenty-two has broken records for detention of undocumented immigrants seeking to enter the United States. After disclosing the soaring figures, US authorities reported more than 277,000 arrests of undocumented immigrants in October.
According to the EFE Agency, US authorities made 277,464 arrests of undocumented migrants last October, 73% of them on the southwest border, reported Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).
On the border from Texas to California there were 204,273 arrests of undocumented immigrants, which resulted in 127,871 immediate expulsions under Title 8 and another 76,402 under the health regulation known as Title 42. The total number of arrests throughout the country last October, the first month of the 2023 fiscal period, was 67.4% higher than in October 2022.
In the entire fiscal year 2022, CBP made 7,766,582 arrests, an unprecedented number. The number of arrests is higher than the number of people detained, as many migrants are caught, deported, re-enter illegally, and detained again.
The authorities carried out 195,975 expulsions throughout the country last October
In October, authorities carried out 195,975 expulsions throughout the country under Title 8 and another 81,489 under Title 42 “The large number of individuals fleeing the failed communist regimes of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba contributes to the increase in the number of immigrants who attempt to cross the border,” the CBP statement said.
In October authorities made 22,671 arrests of Venezuelan citizens, compared to 33,961 the previous month. In the same month they made 110 arrests of Cubans (131 in September) and 48 of Nicaraguans, three less than in the previous month.
Mexicans represent highest number of captures
The acting director of CBP, Troy Miller, indicated in a statement: “The numbers of Cubans and Nicaraguans fleeing their authoritarian regimes seeking asylum continue at a historically high level. In response to the change in the populations we encountered, we have established a new process for Venezuelan citizens that has resulted in a substantial decrease in the number of encounters of Venezuelans at the border.”
The highest number of captures continues to be that of Mexicans with 67,186 in October (64,654 in September). Throughout the 2022 fiscal period, there were 823,067 captures of undocumented Mexicans. Apprehensions across the country during October include 57,330 arrests of adults traveling alone, 7,210 of family units, and 2,432 of minors traveling unaccompanied by responsible adults.
Arrest figures do not reflect individual captures
CNN reported that these show a marked increase from fiscal year 2021, when there were more than 1.7 million encounters, which includes arrests by the Border Patrol and the Office of Field Operations’ Title 8 and expulsions under Title 42.
The apprehension figures do not reflect individual apprehensions as many undocumented migrants are apprehended, expelled, re-cross the border and they are captured again, according to DW.