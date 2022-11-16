The number of arrests of undocumented immigrants has soared.

Over 277,000 were arrested in October.

It’s being called a crisis.

Twenty-twenty-two has broken records for detention of undocumented immigrants seeking to enter the United States. After disclosing the soaring figures, US authorities reported more than 277,000 arrests of undocumented immigrants in October.

According to the EFE Agency, US authorities made 277,464 arrests of undocumented migrants last October, 73% of them on the southwest border, reported Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

On the border from Texas to California there were 204,273 arrests of undocumented immigrants, which resulted in 127,871 immediate expulsions under Title 8 and another 76,402 under the health regulation known as Title 42. The total number of arrests throughout the country last October, the first month of the 2023 fiscal period, was 67.4% higher than in October 2022.

In the entire fiscal year 2022, CBP made 7,766,582 arrests, an unprecedented number. The number of arrests is higher than the number of people detained, as many migrants are caught, deported, re-enter illegally, and detained again.