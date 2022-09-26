Chronicle: Man arrested for setting fire to his neighbor’s house

Man arrested for setting his neighbor’s house on fire.

He broke a window and poured gasoline into the house.

Carlos Ruiz tried in vain to elude the police.

Authorities in Cherokee County, Georgia, formally charged a man with arson in the first degree, which is the act of intentionally causing a fire in any property, be it a vehicle or a home.

That’s exactly what Carlos Ruiz, 47, a Hispanic resident of the city of Acworth, northwest of Atlanta is suspected of. According to local authorities, Ruiz arrived at his neighbor’s house with a full gas can and entered his backyard without permission.

Carlos Ruiz broke one of the windows and poured the gasoline inside

According to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, Carlos stealthily approached the house at night and very cautiously, trying not to make any noise that would alert the residents, he broke one of the windows and poured the gasoline inside. He used a lighter to set the house on fire.

This heartless incident occurred on September 13 and, fortunately, all the residents of that home managed to get out in time before it was consumed by flames. To the blessing of the family, no one died in that attack, but there were people with minor injuries, which apparently ruined Carlos' plans.