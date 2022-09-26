Chronicle: Man arrested for setting fire to his neighbor’s house
Man arrested for setting his neighbor's house on fire. Carlos Ruiz broke a window and poured gasoline into the house.
Authorities in Cherokee County, Georgia, formally charged a man with arson in the first degree, which is the act of intentionally causing a fire in any property, be it a vehicle or a home.
That’s exactly what Carlos Ruiz, 47, a Hispanic resident of the city of Acworth, northwest of Atlanta is suspected of. According to local authorities, Ruiz arrived at his neighbor’s house with a full gas can and entered his backyard without permission.
According to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, Carlos stealthily approached the house at night and very cautiously, trying not to make any noise that would alert the residents, he broke one of the windows and poured the gasoline inside. He used a lighter to set the house on fire.
This heartless incident occurred on September 13 and, fortunately, all the residents of that home managed to get out in time before it was consumed by flames. To the blessing of the family, no one died in that attack, but there were people with minor injuries, which apparently ruined Carlos' plans.
He was fleeing when the police ordered him to stop
The Cherokee Sheriff said that after investigating they determined that it was Carlos who had been behind that fire and they went looking for him. They did not find him at his house, but a patrol car ran into his car and turned on its blue lights and siren to order him to stop.
Instead of stopping, as required by law, Carlos hit the gas, but a few minutes later he was cornered and arrested without incident. Therefore, in addition to the serious charge of arson he also faces two additional charges of trespassing on private property and attempting to evade a representative of law and order.
On October 12 he will have to face a judge
Carlos is being held at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without the right to release on bail. He will have his first appearance before a Georgia state judge on the morning of October 12. He awaits a lengthy legal battle in which, if found guilty, he could spend up to several decades behind bars.
Although legally he is still considered innocent until proven otherwise in court, the authorities claim to have more than enough evidence to win the case. And he is lucky that nobody died in that attack, because otherwise, I wouldn't be surprised if they asked for the death penalty as punishment for him.