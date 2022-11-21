Arizona father shoots his children and then kills himself

An Arizona father shot his two children.

After shooting his children, he fatally shot himself.

What happened?

A father from Arizona was pronounced dead inside his home after he took his own life. According to the authorities, the man’s two children, who he shot, were also found in the home.

So far, exactly what happened inside the home is unknown and the authorities are investigating what caused the tragic incident. In the United States, various cases have been reported where parents take their own lives after killing their children. Untreated mental health issues are an ongoing problem in the US.

FATHER TAKES HIS OWN LIFE

In Chandler County, Arizona, a father shot his two sons before turning the gun on himself, The Sun reported. Initial reports indicated that when police arrived at the home they found the man and he was declared dead by paramedics.

Arizona police confirmed that the two children were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to The Sun. Therefore, it is expected that in the next few hours the state of health of the children will be updated.