Ariadna Fernanda left a bar in Mexico and never made it home.

Prosecutor says there was no foul play.

Her family says they’re covering up a femicide.

The body of the young Ariadna Fernanda was found on October 31 on a highway in the municipality of Tepoztlán in the Mexican state of Morelos. The incident has caused great outrage on social media and has received extensive news coverage in Mexico.

The 25-year-old girl left a bar located in the popular Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City. According to Proceso, she got in a taxi to go home, but did never made it. Her body was later found by cyclists who stopped for water. They took pictures of her tattoos and reported it to authorities.

How they found Ariadna Fernanda’s body

At the time of writing this article, it had not been confirmed whether Ariadna took a taxi or used a ride app such as Uber or DiDi. The cyclist’s distrust of the Mexican authorities led him to post photographs that he took of her tattoos and accessories on social media so her family could identify her.

“Please help me by sharing, I want to know if her family has already located her… we spoke to the emergency services, they arrived at the scene, but obviously I don’t trust the authorities and I doubt they will do their job well and I don’t want her to end up in a mass grave,” wrote the cyclist, according to Proceso.