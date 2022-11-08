Ariadna Fernanda was found dead after leaving a bar in Mexico; her family demands justice (PHOTOS)
Ariadna Fernanda was found dead in Mexico. Prosecutor says there was no foul play. Her family says they're covering up a femicide.
- Ariadna Fernanda left a bar in Mexico and never made it home.
- Prosecutor says there was no foul play.
- Her family says they’re covering up a femicide.
The body of the young Ariadna Fernanda was found on October 31 on a highway in the municipality of Tepoztlán in the Mexican state of Morelos. The incident has caused great outrage on social media and has received extensive news coverage in Mexico.
The 25-year-old girl left a bar located in the popular Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City. According to Proceso, she got in a taxi to go home, but did never made it. Her body was later found by cyclists who stopped for water. They took pictures of her tattoos and reported it to authorities.
How they found Ariadna Fernanda’s body
At the time of writing this article, it had not been confirmed whether Ariadna took a taxi or used a ride app such as Uber or DiDi. The cyclist’s distrust of the Mexican authorities led him to post photographs that he took of her tattoos and accessories on social media so her family could identify her.
“Please help me by sharing, I want to know if her family has already located her… we spoke to the emergency services, they arrived at the scene, but obviously I don’t trust the authorities and I doubt they will do their job well and I don’t want her to end up in a mass grave,” wrote the cyclist, according to Proceso.
Ariadna Fernanda’s family identified her through social media
Thanks to the photographs of the young woman’s tattoos and accessories, the family was able to recognize her from the social media posts. Initially, she had been taken to the Forensic Medical Service of the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office. The remains of Ariadna Fernanda were delivered to her family, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The case has caused great commotion in Mexico, which has raised a series of questions about Ariadna’s disappearance and death. One of the Mexican woman’s relatives confirmed her identity and issued a heartbreaking message. “I am very sorry that you are one more victim of this rotten system and that there are many others that no one finds and their days end there,” said the relative according to Aristegui Noticias.
Mexican authorities break their silence
Friends and relatives of Ariadna Fernanda have demanded justice on social media, and media pressure has led to a relatively quick response from the Mexican authorities, including the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, who broke her silence on the case.
“The cameras are being recovered and what has to be done in these investigations is being done. The CDMX Prosecutor’s Office is working with the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office to reach the truth and justice,” Sheinbaum declared at a press conference, according to El Financiero.
How did Ariadna Fernanda die?
Prosecutor Uriel Carmona Gándara offered details about the case and revealed Ariadna Fernanda’s cause of death. “The investigation is being carried out in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office of Mexico City, to determine competence. Until now, the legal-scientific result shows that the cause of death was serious alcoholic intoxication and, as a consequence, bronchial aspiration; no traces of violence were found,” he declared according to El Financiero.
At least 11 people have testified in the case of Ariadna Fernanda, and two cell phones were offered voluntarily to the prosecutor’s office. The news comes at the time that the bodies of five women who were allegedly murdered by organized crime were located in two different points in the state of Morelos, according to The Associated Press.