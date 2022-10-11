A young Argentinian shows how much he makes a week.

Many people dream of having a better future and think that living in the United States will help them achieve their goals. However, sometimes they find it’s not as easy as they thought.

It should be noted that it does not always happen in the same way, Recently an immigrant who has made a fortune with an unexpected job in the United States has caused a sensation. This man shared his story on Facebook.

A young man from Argentina posted what he makes in a week on TikTok and his video immediately went viral after internet users wanted to know more details and how they could do the same thing.

The young man, named Agustín, currently lives in Texas and works as a cleaner. The young man counted his weekly pay in front of the camera. Incredibly he made an amount that no immigrant would have imagined. Agustín counted $1,041 and the video was shared by Infobae on Facebook.