Argentinian shows how much he earns a week as a cleaner in the US and now other immigrants want the job! (VIDEO)
A young Argentinian shows how much he makes a week. No one can believe what job pays so well. Agustín has gone viral and is the envy of many.
- A young Argentinian shows how much he makes a week.
- No one can believe what job pays so well.
- Agustín has gone viral and is the envy of many.
Many people dream of having a better future and think that living in the United States will help them achieve their goals. However, sometimes they find it’s not as easy as they thought.
It should be noted that it does not always happen in the same way, Recently an immigrant who has made a fortune with an unexpected job in the United States has caused a sensation. This man shared his story on Facebook.
A young Argentine causes a sensation on social media after showing how he earns in a week
A young man from Argentina posted what he makes in a week on TikTok and his video immediately went viral after internet users wanted to know more details and how they could do the same thing.
The young man, named Agustín, currently lives in Texas and works as a cleaner. The young man counted his weekly pay in front of the camera. Incredibly he made an amount that no immigrant would have imagined. Agustín counted $1,041 and the video was shared by Infobae on Facebook. Filed Under: Hispanic Earns Thousands USA
The young Argentine counted his weekly pay and now other immigrants want his job
“I’m in the United States and now I received last week’s payment and I wanted to show you how much I earned,” the Argentine began. Later he began counting his weekly pay in front of the camera revealing the total amount that received for working 7 days.
“Well, last week he earned $1,041, so greetings,” is how Agustín’s video ends. It has caused a stir on social media after he revealed how much money he was able to make in seven days, living in Texas. Filed Under: Hispanic Earns Thousands USA
Internet users reacted after learning how much the young Argentine made in a week in the US
As expected, internet users did not take long to begin commenting on the video. Many had questions about what type of cleaning work one can do and how to get a job like that.
“I congratulate you, kept going, the one who perseveres triumphs, friend; blessings.” “How good congratulations, I hope I can win that.” “God bless you.” “Where I live people earn that amount in 2 months.” “How did you do it?” “I earn more in my beloved Mexico but here don’t pay as much as there.” “And how much does it cost you to live there?” “Those are the opportunities that capitalism gives.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Hispanic Earns Thousands USA