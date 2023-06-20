Are Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía about to announce their engagement?

Are the rumors true? Are Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía getting engaged?

The couple could be walking down the aisle soon.

Find out what sources are saying!

Are Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía getting engaged? Rumors that Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué, and his new girlfriend are planning a wedding have been swirling as various sources have said that they will soon make an announcement that will surely infuriate the Colombian singer’s fans.

Let’s remember that the former Barcelona central defender never married Shakira despite the fact that they had been in a relationship for 12 years and have two children together. Now, it’s being said that the ex-soccer player could be planning to marry his much younger girlfriend.

Are Piqué and Clara Chía getting engaged?

Lately, Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía have been seen together and looking more in love than ever. After Shakira released several songs exposing her problems with the former soccer player, he has been trying to stay out of the public eye.

Now that a few months have passed and things have calmed down, Clara Chía, 24, and Piqué, 36, have been going out more and they look happier than ever, leading many to wonder if they’re ready to take the next step.