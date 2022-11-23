Inicio » English » Suspicions are confirmed! Anuel AA and Yailin are expecting their first baby (VIDEO)

Suspicions are confirmed! Anuel AA and Yailin are expecting their first baby (VIDEO)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • The Puerto Rican singers have surprising news for their fans.
  • The couple is expecting their first baby.
  • Find out if it’s a boy or a girl!

Anuel and Yailin are expecting their first baby. People were absolutely right regarding the suspicions that were being raised weeks ago. After rumors of a split between Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA and his wife Yailin, they have proved all their haters wrong.

The ex-boyfriend of the famous singer Karol G, made the most amazing announcement, confirming many people’s suspicions that they are expecting their first baby together. Find out all the details !

Anuel and Yailin are expecting their first baby!

Anuel and Yailin are expecting their first baby
PHOTO: Instagram

The La llevo al cielo singer and his wife both confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram. According to Univisión, both published photos and videos revealing the baby’s gender.

A few months ago, the couple began to raise strong suspicions that they were expecting due to some changes fans noticed in the singer’s body. Filed Under: Anuel and Yailin are expecting their first baby

“I’m going to be a dad!”

Anuel and Yailin are expecting their first baby
PHOTO: Instagram

The couple was very lovey-dovey. According to a video released by E! Online, Yailin and Anuel got married in the middle of this year. It was a big step for them but sparked an impressive wave of haters, mostly fans of Anuel’s ex Karol G.

But now, Anuel is expressing his happiness, as he wrote on Instagram: “I’m going to be a dad! Today we will know if it will be boy or girl. May God bless all the families of the whole world.” Filed Under: Anuel and Yailin are expecting their first baby

Yailin says she always wanted to start a family

PHOTO: Instagram

Anuel appeared with Yailin, wearing one of the classic outfits that we are used to seeing along with his signature jewelry. Meanwhile Yailin ‘La Más Viral’, wore a beautiful, glittering long dress with a rhinestone headband.

The Gender Reveal party was filled with decorations in neutral and pastel tones. The Chivirika singer wrote: “I always told God to give me a family, but with the man I truly loved,” according to Univisión. Filed Under: Anuel and Yailin are expecting their first baby

They reveal the baby’s gender!

PHOTO: Instagram

“Thank you, my God, for giving me what I always asked for. I feel super happy, the happiest woman in the world,” continued Anuel AA’s wife. And well, finally the artists confirmed that they are expecting a girl, news that thrilled their fans.

According to Univisión, this would be Puerto Rican artist’s second child, since the Secreto singer already the father of 9-year-old Pablo. He shares his son with Astrid Cuevas. Congratulations to the happy couple! (WATCH VIDEO HERE). Filed Under: Anuel and Yailin are expecting their first baby

Etiquetas: , , ,
Today
Related post