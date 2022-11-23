The Puerto Rican singers have surprising news for their fans.

The couple is expecting their first baby.

Anuel and Yailin are expecting their first baby. People were absolutely right regarding the suspicions that were being raised weeks ago. After rumors of a split between Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA and his wife Yailin, they have proved all their haters wrong. The ex-boyfriend of the famous singer Karol G, made the most amazing announcement, confirming many people's suspicions that they are expecting their first baby together. Find out all the details ! Anuel and Yailin are expecting their first baby! The La llevo al cielo singer and his wife both confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram. According to Univisión, both published photos and videos revealing the baby's gender. A few months ago, the couple began to raise strong suspicions that they were expecting due to some changes fans noticed in the singer's body.

"I'm going to be a dad!" The couple was very lovey-dovey. According to a video released by E! Online, Yailin and Anuel got married in the middle of this year. It was a big step for them but sparked an impressive wave of haters, mostly fans of Anuel's ex Karol G. But now, Anuel is expressing his happiness, as he wrote on Instagram: "I'm going to be a dad! Today we will know if it will be boy or girl. May God bless all the families of the whole world."

Yailin says she always wanted to start a family Anuel appeared with Yailin, wearing one of the classic outfits that we are used to seeing along with his signature jewelry. Meanwhile Yailin 'La Más Viral', wore a beautiful, glittering long dress with a rhinestone headband. The Gender Reveal party was filled with decorations in neutral and pastel tones. The Chivirika singer wrote: "I always told God to give me a family, but with the man I truly loved," according to Univisión.

They reveal the baby's gender! "Thank you, my God, for giving me what I always asked for. I feel super happy, the happiest woman in the world," continued Anuel AA's wife. And well, finally the artists confirmed that they are expecting a girl, news that thrilled their fans. According to Univisión, this would be Puerto Rican artist's second child, since the Secreto singer already the father of 9-year-old Pablo. He shares his son with Astrid Cuevas. Congratulations to the happy couple! (WATCH VIDEO HERE).