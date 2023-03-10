Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been together for over 20 years.

She is a former professional tennis player.

Anna Kournikova shares her best bikini photos.

Anna Kournikova as been with Enrique Iglesias since they met in 2001. The Moscow-born beauty was a model and professional tennis player for many years. Now, she mostly stays out of the spotlight.

Kournikova was on her way to being one the best tennis players in the circuit but she was sidelined by injuries. After that she pursued various modeling and television opportunities and now focuses on her family and charity work.

Anna Kournikova has won the hearts of her followers, who have been supporting the star throughout her career.

The former tennis player already has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, where she shares photos of her daily life, magazine covers she has appeared on and many sexy bikini photos.