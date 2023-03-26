Judge delays gang member Aníbal Canales Jr.’s execution

Aníbal Canales Jr. won’t be executed this month.

A Bowie County, Texas judge delayed his execution.

Canales Jr.’s lawyers asked for more time to investigate.

The execution of Aníbal Canales Jr. was postponed by a Bowie County, Texas judge so that his lawyers can gather more evidence. Aníbal Canales faces the death penalty for the brutal gang-related murder of another inmate at the Telford Unit.

Aníbal Canales Jr., 58, was scheduled to be executed on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Walls Unit in Huntsville, Texas at 6:00 p.m. On Monday, March 20, 2023, his lawyers requested more time to gather evidence that could exonerate their client.

Aníbal Canales Jr.’s execution is delayed

When Aníbal Canales Jr. strangled inmate Gary Dickerson on Friday, July 11, 1997, he was serving a sentence for sexual assault and was allegedly a member of the Texas Mafia gang. He had a long criminal record.

The authorities of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) were informed by Judge Bill Miller of the Fifth Criminal District Court in Bowie County that his death sentence will be postponed until his lawyers complete their investigation.