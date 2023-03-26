Judge delays gang member Aníbal Canales Jr.’s execution
Aníbal Canales Jr. won't be executed this month. A Bowie County, Texas judge delayed his execution. His lawyers asked for more time to investigate.
The execution of Aníbal Canales Jr. was postponed by a Bowie County, Texas judge so that his lawyers can gather more evidence. Aníbal Canales faces the death penalty for the brutal gang-related murder of another inmate at the Telford Unit.
Aníbal Canales Jr., 58, was scheduled to be executed on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Walls Unit in Huntsville, Texas at 6:00 p.m. On Monday, March 20, 2023, his lawyers requested more time to gather evidence that could exonerate their client.
When Aníbal Canales Jr. strangled inmate Gary Dickerson on Friday, July 11, 1997, he was serving a sentence for sexual assault and was allegedly a member of the Texas Mafia gang. He had a long criminal record.
The authorities of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) were informed by Judge Bill Miller of the Fifth Criminal District Court in Bowie County that his death sentence will be postponed until his lawyers complete their investigation.
The Texas Mafia ordered the murder of the other inmate
On Friday, July 11, 1997, Aníbal Canales Jr. left the restriction cell where he had been isolated for several days. Canales Jr. is a tall, heavyset man, at six feet five inches. He was one of the strong-arms among the 106 Texas Mafia members in the Telford Unit.
Several inmates were gathered outside Cell 29 at a recess hour. Aníbal Canales Jr. met with other members of the Texas Mafia and chatted with them. However, allegedly it was a very elaborate plan by the leaders of gang.
Aníbal Canales Jr. was ordered to commit the crime
Texas Mafia leaders inside the Telford Unit discovered that another inmate from outside their organization was interfering with their business inside the jail.
Aníbal Canales Jr. was allegedly ordered to kill Gary Dickerson, who was challenging the Texas Mafia’s business. He wrote a letter telling the gang he had committed the murder. His lawyers argue that he was forced and couldn’t say no to the Texas Mafia or they would kill him.