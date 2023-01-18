Anggy Díaz was murdered on January 11.

The tragic death of Anggy Díaz at the hands of her husband Jared Dicus occurred on January 11 of this year. Dicus admitted to beheading his wife of less than four months.

January 11 was a day that Jared Dicus will never forget, since he brutally murdered his young wife Anggy Díaz, who was only 21. A friend of the Anggy’s said Jared was a very jealous man.

Anggy Díaz and Jared Dicus had a private wedding

According to El Diario NY, the couple is said to have had a private wedding four months before the atrocious crime occurred. No friends, relatives or other people close to the couple were invited.

The reason why they decided not to invite anyone to the wedding is unknown, however, the judge who performed the ceremony disclosed Anggy’s identity in a Facebook post.