Anggy Díaz, the woman decapitated by her husband, had a private wedding less than 4 months ago
Anggy Díaz was murdered on January 11. Her husband, Jared Dicus, admitted decapitating her. They had a private wedding less than 4 months ago.
- Anggy Díaz was murdered on January 11.
- Her husband, Jared Dicus, admitted decapitating her.
- They had a private wedding less than 4 months ago.
The tragic death of Anggy Díaz at the hands of her husband Jared Dicus occurred on January 11 of this year. Dicus admitted to beheading his wife of less than four months.
January 11 was a day that Jared Dicus will never forget, since he brutally murdered his young wife Anggy Díaz, who was only 21. A friend of the Anggy’s said Jared was a very jealous man.
Anggy Díaz and Jared Dicus had a private wedding
According to El Diario NY, the couple is said to have had a private wedding four months before the atrocious crime occurred. No friends, relatives or other people close to the couple were invited.
The reason why they decided not to invite anyone to the wedding is unknown, however, the judge who performed the ceremony disclosed Anggy’s identity in a Facebook post.
Anggy Díaz’s friend said that Jared was a very jealous man
One of Anggy Díaz’s friends revealed that the 21-year-old’s husband was a very jealous person. she stated: “He posted a video saying ‘she’s mine’ on social media, and it was weird because no one asked him that… it came out of nowhere.”
The friend who asked to remain anonymous also said that she had known Anggy for four years. The last time she saw the couple together was at a work party in December, where Jared showed up unexpectedly and moments later left the venue.
The anonymous friend also reveals that Anggy may have been the victim of domestic violence
Anggy’s friend said she worked with Díaz in a store called Chepes Meat Market and that the she may have been the victim of domestic violence for some time.
The anonymous friend states: “She never said there were problems. Maybe she was just embarrassed to admit that her relationship wasn’t perfect.” So apparently, Anggy didn’t want those close to her to find out that she suffered from abuse at home.
Did Anggy give hints of abuse on social media?
On Anggy’s official Facebook profile, she posted a video five days ago where Olaf, the character from the Frozen movie appears. In the video, the snowman narrates the The Lion King movie in one minute, however, this is not relevant.
In the description of the video shared by the young woman, she wrote, “I can’t leave without first sharing this.” Now friends and people close to the 21-year-old think this may have been a goodbye message.