Angélica ‘La Gaviota’ Rivera resurfaces looking unrecognizable

Angélica Rivera resurfaces looking unrecognizable.

The ex-wife of Enrique Peña Nieto has drastically changed her look.

“Thanks to the money stolen from the Mexicans,” people tell her. After her marriage to former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, Angélica ‘La Gaviota’ Rivera has stayed away from social media due to the hatred she receives for the time her ex-husband was in power. For this reason, she always causes a stir when she reappears. On this occasion, a professional makeup artist shared photos of Angélica Rivera with her daughter, Sofía Castro, looking almost unrecognizable. Of course, people immediately left negative comments because of what happened under Peña Nieto. SURPRISE NEW LOOK! Angélica Rivera, ex-wife of Enrique Peña Nieto, shocked everyone on social media in a recent photograph that her makeup artist Juan Sousa posted. In the short clip that appeared on his Instagram account, Angélica Rivera is seen looking “unrecognizable” due to her more youthful appearance and daring makeup. La Gaviota surprised internet users because she looks so much younger. But she didn’t only get compliments because many people are very critical of her ex-husband.

With money from Mexicans? Rivera received negative comments on Despierta América’s Instagram account ​​and internet users did not hesitate to express their feelings about the former first lady’s new image. People stressed that she bought her new look with “the money of the Mexicans” because they believe that the former president of Mexico robbed the country during his term. “Look, look, you can see that she still has money that was stolen from Mexico, to make her Christmas arrangements.” “They left her with the poaching mold, thanks to the money stolen from the Mexicans, what a horror, but there is a God who will do justice.” “That I returned what was stolen to make the new body,” were some comments.

Did she have surgery? Also, netizens speculated that Angélica Rivera had plastic surgery and Botox. Some suggested that if she had better face and body, it is due to money she got from Enrique Peña Nieto and that is why she looks different. "It will be more stretched than ever, at the expense of the Mexicans." "It would be good if the $ that was stole appeared." "Return to us what was stolen to make the new body." "It appeared, rather disappeared 'La Gaviota '. This new one brings Botox, new teeth, a nose, in a few words a new mask," they commented.

A significant change? And it is not the first time that La Gaviota shows off a new look on social media. Recently, an image circulated where she is wearing black leather pants, a black blouse with sheer panels, military boots and simple makeup, crowned with a devil horn headband. This look caused a sensation on social media because she spent a long time out of the spotlight. According to El Heraldo, this "out of the ordinary" new look was her oldest daughter Sofía Castro's birthday part.