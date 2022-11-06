Ángela Aguilar says taking photos on a plane is bad luck (VIDEO)

Angela says that a live death would be really tragic This trip took place after the singer’s performance in the Zócalo of Mexico City, where Pepe took the opportunity to appreciate how they felt in the palenques. That was when Ángela began to speak about some of her theories. “It would be so tragic, if while you’re doing a live we don’t land well and we die and the live ends with our lives,” she said getting a surprised reaction from her dad, who asked her: “A live death?” She replied: “Yes, It would go viral very sad.” Filed Under: Angela Aguilar airplane photos

They remember Jenni and her accident The Dime cómo quieres singer also shared a superstition that she has about this: “They always say that you should not upload the photo that you take on the plane before you arrive because it is bad luck,” she commented Pepe Aguilar’s followers. Faced with Ángela’s concern at that moment, Pepe Aguilar could not help but remember his friend Jenni Rivera, who unfortunately died in an incident similar to the one Ángela described: “No man! It happened to our friend Jenni, may she rest in peace, but doesn’t have to happen to other people,” said the singer. (SEE VIDEO HERE). Filed Under: Angela Aguilar airplane photos

People’s reaction After the what the 19-year-old said in the video, people immediately reacted: “Angela’s occurrences… I love them, greetings and many blessings @pepeaguilar_oficial it’s good that they arrived safely.” “Hahaha, what a tragic Angela.” We remind you that Ángela is about to succeed in the fashion industry as well, because the Pepe Aguilar’s daughter will be in the iconic Savage x Fenty Show, modeling lingerie for Rihanna’s brand. Other personalities such as Adriana Lima, Cara Delevigne, the singer Lizzo, Cindy Crawford, among many others, have also modeled in this show. Filed Under: Angela Aguilar airplane photos