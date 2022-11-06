Search

Inicio » English » Ángela Aguilar says taking photos on a plane is bad luck (VIDEO)

By 
  • Pepe Aguilar’s daughter shows that she is quite superstitious.
  • Ángela Aguilar says it is bad luck to take photos on a plane.
  • Pepe Aguilar remembers Jenni Rivera’s death.

The iconic, tender and cheerful daughter of Pepe Aguilar is recognized for having enormous artistic talent. Heir to the voices of her grandparents Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar, the 19-year-old has achieved enormous national and international fame.

The La Llorona singer gave us a lot to talk about after she shared one of her superstitions in an Instagram live with her father. She said that taking photos or videos during a plane trip is bad luck and the worst could happen….

Ángela Aguilar’s surprising superstition

Angela Aguilar airplane photos
PHOTO: Instagram

Ángela and her father were landing in Guadalajara, where the Prometiste singer made an Instagram live and later shared it as a post. He was having a conversation with his fans but Ángela did not miss the opportunity to speak as well.

The regional Mexican spoke about one of her superstitions — that taking photos or videos while you are on a plane is bad luck. She said that if one is doing a live broadcast and an accident happens, it would have a huge impact. Filed Under: Angela Aguilar airplane photos

Angela says that a live death would be really tragic

PHOTO: Getty Images

This trip took place after the singer’s performance in the Zócalo of Mexico City, where Pepe took the opportunity to appreciate how they felt in the palenques. That was when Ángela began to speak about some of her theories.

“It would be so tragic, if while you’re doing a live we don’t land well and we die and the live ends with our lives,” she said getting a surprised reaction from her dad, who asked her: “A live death?” She replied: “Yes, It would go viral very sad.” Filed Under: Angela Aguilar airplane photos

They remember Jenni and her accident

Angela Aguilar airplane photos
PHOTO: Getty Images

The Dime cómo quieres singer also shared a superstition that she has about this: “They always say that you should not upload the photo that you take on the plane before you arrive because it is bad luck,” she commented Pepe Aguilar’s followers.

Faced with Ángela’s concern at that moment, Pepe Aguilar could not help but remember his friend Jenni Rivera, who unfortunately died in an incident similar to the one Ángela described: “No man! It happened to our friend Jenni, may she rest in peace, but doesn’t have to happen to other people,” said the singer. (SEE VIDEO HERE). Filed Under: Angela Aguilar airplane photos

People’s reaction

PHOTO: Instagram

After the what the 19-year-old said in the video, people immediately reacted: “Angela’s occurrences… I love them, greetings and many blessings @pepeaguilar_oficial it’s good that they arrived safely.” “Hahaha, what a tragic Angela.”

We remind you that Ángela is about to succeed in the fashion industry as well, because the Pepe Aguilar’s daughter will be in the iconic Savage x Fenty Show, modeling lingerie for Rihanna’s brand. Other personalities such as Adriana Lima, Cara Delevigne, the singer Lizzo, Cindy Crawford, among many others, have also modeled in this show. Filed Under: Angela Aguilar airplane photos

