Ángela Aguilar posts a revealing underwear video on TikTok
Ángela Aguilar surprises fans by appearing in underwear. Ángela Aguilar appeared with "little clothes" making her fans fall in love
- Ángela Aguilar wows her fans wearing nearly nothing in a TikTok video.
- The 18-year-old singer stunned at the Premios Juventud.
- Ángela premieres her most recent single Se Disfrazó.
Pepe Aguilar’s daughter did her thing again by showing her assets in one of her famous TikToks. We have previously talked about the beautiful dresses, and their designers, that the regional Mexican singer wears when she performs and that was what she showed on this occasion.
Ángela Aguilar is famous for being a woman who, at a young age, has developed a successful music career, winning her several awards that have garnered her great recognition. Ángela is also a beautiful young woman with millions of fans who are awed by her incomparable beauty.
Ángela Aguilar appears in her underwear
In a recent TikTok, the granddaughter of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar, appeared as we’ve never seen her before. Wearing a sports bra and boy shorts, the 18-year-old stunned everyone with her incredible figure. She boasts a wasp waist, and a flat stomach.
The dress that made everyone «fall in love» with Ángela Aguilar
After appearing scantily clad, Ángela chose a rather striking look to wear to Premios Juventud. She sported a gold-colored headband which matched her metallic gold dress that highlighted her décolletage and her gorgeous legs.
Ángela premieres Se Disfraza
Ángela has just released a new single and this song is on her most recent album Mexicana Enamorada. In the music video that premiered on YouTube, we can see Ángela Aguilar in a beautiful, sparkling blue dress that seems to be taken from a fairy tale.
Was it a hint for her ex?
The beautiful Angela Aguilar continued this theme in the most recent Premios Juventud, where she also looked like a fairy tale. The music video has given fans a lot to talk about, not only because of its magnificent direction, but also because of the song’s lyrics.