Ángela Aguilar posts a revealing underwear video on TikTok

  • Ángela Aguilar wows her fans wearing nearly nothing in a TikTok video.
  • The 18-year-old singer stunned at the Premios Juventud.
  • Ángela premieres her most recent single Se Disfrazó.

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter did her thing again by showing her assets in one of her famous TikToks. We have previously talked about the beautiful dresses, and their designers, that the regional Mexican singer wears when she performs and that was what she showed on this occasion.

Ángela Aguilar is famous for being a woman who, at a young age, has developed a successful music career, winning her several awards that have garnered her great recognition. Ángela is also a beautiful young woman with millions of fans who are awed by her incomparable beauty.

Ángela Aguilar appears in her underwear

Angela Aguilar underwear
PHOTO: TikTok

In a recent TikTok, the granddaughter of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar, appeared as we’ve never seen her before. Wearing a sports bra and boy shorts, the 18-year-old stunned everyone with her incredible figure. She boasts a wasp waist, and a flat stomach.

Although Ángela sparks envy, she is also loved by many. In addition to her unmatched talent, the Dime cómo quieres singer looks incredible at 18. She has a beautiful figure and a face that breaks hearts. Ángela’s video has reached almost 800,000 likes so far. Filed Under: Angela Aguilar underwear

The dress that made everyone «fall in love» with Ángela Aguilar

Angela Aguilar underwear
PHOTO: TikTok

After appearing scantily clad, Ángela chose a rather striking look to wear to Premios Juventud. She sported a gold-colored headband which matched her metallic gold dress that highlighted her décolletage and her gorgeous legs.

Looking closely, the regional Mexican singer’s dress was embellished with golden figures such as hearts, crosses, boots, keys, and more ornaments that may represent what is important in Ángela Aguilar’s life. Her dress was highly applauded and recognized at the award ceremony. (SEE VIDEO HERE) Filed Under: Angela Aguilar underwear

Ángela premieres Se Disfraza

PHOTO: Reforma Agency

Ángela has just released a new single and this song is on her most recent album Mexicana Enamorada. In the music video that premiered on YouTube, we can see Ángela Aguilar in a beautiful, sparkling blue dress that seems to be taken from a fairy tale.

The gown is quite similar to the dress worn by Cinderella, perhaps referring to the fairy tale. Ángela Aguilar wrote the song with Gussy Lau, the singer from Sinaloa who she is rumored to have had a romantic relationship with a few months ago. Filed Under: Angela Aguilar underwear

Was it a hint for her ex?

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 18: Singer and presenter Angela Aguilar poses for picture in the press room during the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

The beautiful Angela Aguilar continued this theme in the most recent Premios Juventud, where she also looked like a fairy tale. The music video has given fans a lot to talk about, not only because of its magnificent direction, but also because of the song’s lyrics.

He disguised himself as caresses, in order to deceive me. He sweetened my ears. He made me fall in love with details. This is the chorus of the most recent single by Pepe Aguilar’s daughter. Also: It turned out to be a lie. What he said was disguised as a good love, is heard in another part of the song, where she hinted that she sent a love away for being duplicitous. Could it have been a hint to her ex-boyfriend? (SEE MUSIC VIDEO HERE) Filed Under: Angela Aguilar underwear

Today
