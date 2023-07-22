Ángela Aguilar wows her fans wearing nearly nothing in a TikTok video.

The 18-year-old singer stunned at the Premios Juventud.

Ángela premieres her most recent single Se Disfrazó.

Pepe Aguilar’s daughter did her thing again by showing her assets in one of her famous TikToks. We have previously talked about the beautiful dresses, and their designers, that the regional Mexican singer wears when she performs and that was what she showed on this occasion.

Ángela Aguilar is famous for being a woman who, at a young age, has developed a successful music career, winning her several awards that have garnered her great recognition. Ángela is also a beautiful young woman with millions of fans who are awed by her incomparable beauty.

Ángela Aguilar appears in her underwear

In a recent TikTok, the granddaughter of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar, appeared as we’ve never seen her before. Wearing a sports bra and boy shorts, the 18-year-old stunned everyone with her incredible figure. She boasts a wasp waist, and a flat stomach.

Although Ángela sparks envy, she is also loved by many. In addition to her unmatched talent, the Dime cómo quieres singer looks incredible at 18. She has a beautiful figure and a face that breaks hearts. Ángela’s video has reached almost 800,000 likes so far. Filed Under: Angela Aguilar underwear