Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Is the pressure of being a singer weighing on her? Ángela Aguilar already has wrinkles! (VIDEO)

Is the pressure of being a singer weighing on her? Ángela Aguilar already has wrinkles! (VIDEO)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Ángela Aguilar arrugas rostro
  • Is the pressure of stardom too much for her?
  • Ángela Aguilar already has wrinkles!
  • Listen to Amor y Otras Cosas on Óyenos Audio for relationship advice.

MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio presents a new podcast, Amor y Otras Cosas. Host José Luis López Velarde, an expert dating coach, will guide the listener on everything related to dating, romance, how to maintain passion in a relationship, how to deal with conflicts and more.

Listen to the new podcast Amor y Otras Cosas by clicking on the image

Listen to the new podcast
PHOTO MundoNOW

Ángela Aguilar has wrinkles!

Ángela Aguilar appears with wrinkles on her face
PHOTO MEZCALENT

Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar, renowned for her exceptional beauty and extraordinary voice, has captivated millions of hearts at just 19. Her presence on social media has furthered her popularity, making her one of Mexico’s most admired and stunning singers. However, a new chapter is about to unfold in her life.

Of particular note is Aguilar’s significant influence on the regional Mexican music genre. Amidst a sea of contemporary artists, she stands out as one of the few young singers dedicated to preserving and performing traditional Mexican music. Her dedication is helping introduce it to a new generation of fans.

Ángela did the age filter trend on TikTok

The singer uses the age filter
PHOTO MEZCALENT

The Mexican artist decided to join the TikTok trend and used the new age filter. To the surprise of her followers, the filter gave her wrinkles and the appearance of a much older woman. Everyone was amazed by the transformation and her fans were in awe.

The youngest of the Aguilars, also known for her humor, playfully commented on the result of the TikTok filter: «I hope God gives me the opportunity to reach that age. I feel that I would be the best granny.»

Pepe’s daughter looks unrecognizable

Pepe's daughter looks unrecognizable
PHOTO MEZCALENT

Many of her followers couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance Ángela Aguilar had to her late grandmother, Flor Silvestre. The comments flooded her TikTok account, with fans expressing how she resembled the iconic singer. «I see Mrs. Flor Silvestre in you.» «So precious that you look my Angelita.» «You would still be the most beautiful doll.» and «Beautiful even having that age filter, blessings.» were some of the heartwarming remarks left on her post.

Beyond her undeniable beauty, Ángela’s music is making a significant impact on breaking gender stereotypes in the Mexican music industry. As a strong and independent woman, she fearlessly expresses herself through her music. Her empowering message serves as an inspiration to young women not only in Mexico but also around the world.

Many criticize Ángela Aguilar

Many criticize her
PHOTO MEZCALENT

While many admire Ángela Aguilar’s beauty and praise her resemblance to her late grandmother, Flor Silvestre, there were also those who took the opportunity to make negative comments. Some jokingly said: «She looks like Messi.» «Proudly Argentine dad.» «An Argentine grandmother.» «All Argentines are precious.»

Despite the mixed reactions, Ángela Aguilar’s talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed. In a relatively short career, she has earned immense popularity and respect in regional Mexican music. Being the granddaughter of legendary Mexican singers Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, she has been performing since she was a child.

Etiquetas: ,
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Ángela Aguilar arrugas rostro

Is the pressure of being a singer weighing on her? Ángela Aguilar already has wrinkles! (VIDEO)

Niurka accuses ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ of fraud and ViX responds
Investigan Donald Trump elecciones: Los problemas de Trump no acaban

Donald Trump is under investigation for attempting to overturn the 2020 election

Deadly mass shooting just before the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand
En dos eventos, el Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) identificó este domingo a 303 migrantes extranjeros que eran transportados en cajas de camiones de carga tipo torton y un tractocamión. Los migrantes rescatados por las autoridades migratorias mexicanas dijeron ser originarios de Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Cuba y la India. De acuerdo con el organismo del Gobierno mexicano, una primera detención se dio en la carretera Orizaba-Puebla, en el centro del país, durante un operativo de verificación. Se le procedió a hacerle el alto al conductor del vehículo torton, el cual era acompañado de una camioneta de color blanco. “Al revisar la caja de carga fueron localizados 107 extranjeros provenientes de Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Cuba y Nicaragua, mismos que no pudieron acreditar su estancia regular en territorio nacional”, detalló el Instituto. Entre este grupo se encontró a 37 personas adultas, 20 menores de edad no acompañados y 21 familias integradas por 50 personas más. El INM precisó que los menores migrantes que carecían de acompañamiento y los núcleos familiares identificados fueron canalizados al Sistema para el Desarrollo Integral de la Familia (DIF). También se dio parte a la Procuraduría de la Defensa del Menor en Veracruz, en el sur de México, mientras que los adultos fueron llevados a oficinas migratorias para realizar los trámites migratorios correspondientes. En tanto, se procedió contra las seis personas que transportaban a los migrantes extranjeros en el camión torton y los custodios de la camioneta blanca fueron puestos a disposición de la Fiscalía General de la República en la entidad junto con los vehículos. En un segundo momento, las autoridades mexicanas detectaron un tractocamión mal estacionado en un camino cercano a Fortín de las Flores. Cuando se procedió a su inspección se encontró en su interior a 196 personas que refirieron ser extranjeras, quienes tampoco pudieron acreditar su estancia regular en el país. Tras la inspección migratoria y conteo correspondiente, el INM reveló que cinco adultos eran provenientes de Guatemala y otros cinco mayores de edad de la India. Otros 19 eran niñas, niños y adolescentes no acompañados y los restantes 167 estaban conformados en 70 grupos familiares. Todos estos migrantes también fueron canalizados al DIF, mientras que las personas mayores se condujeron a instalaciones del Instituto de Migración para efectuar trámites migratorios correspondientes. “En este caso no hubo personas detenidas”, detalló el INM, mientras que indicó que el tractocamión fue puesto a disposición de las autoridades mexicanas

Mexican authorities find over 300 migrants being smuggled in cargo trucks