Is the pressure of stardom too much for her?

Ángela Aguilar already has wrinkles!

Ángela Aguilar has wrinkles! Mexican singer Ángela Aguilar, renowned for her exceptional beauty and extraordinary voice, has captivated millions of hearts at just 19. Her presence on social media has furthered her popularity, making her one of Mexico’s most admired and stunning singers. However, a new chapter is about to unfold in her life. Of particular note is Aguilar’s significant influence on the regional Mexican music genre. Amidst a sea of contemporary artists, she stands out as one of the few young singers dedicated to preserving and performing traditional Mexican music. Her dedication is helping introduce it to a new generation of fans.

Ángela did the age filter trend on TikTok The Mexican artist decided to join the TikTok trend and used the new age filter. To the surprise of her followers, the filter gave her wrinkles and the appearance of a much older woman. Everyone was amazed by the transformation and her fans were in awe. The youngest of the Aguilars, also known for her humor, playfully commented on the result of the TikTok filter: «I hope God gives me the opportunity to reach that age. I feel that I would be the best granny.»

Pepe’s daughter looks unrecognizable Many of her followers couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance Ángela Aguilar had to her late grandmother, Flor Silvestre. The comments flooded her TikTok account, with fans expressing how she resembled the iconic singer. «I see Mrs. Flor Silvestre in you.» «So precious that you look my Angelita.» «You would still be the most beautiful doll.» and «Beautiful even having that age filter, blessings.» were some of the heartwarming remarks left on her post. Beyond her undeniable beauty, Ángela’s music is making a significant impact on breaking gender stereotypes in the Mexican music industry. As a strong and independent woman, she fearlessly expresses herself through her music. Her empowering message serves as an inspiration to young women not only in Mexico but also around the world.

Many criticize Ángela Aguilar While many admire Ángela Aguilar’s beauty and praise her resemblance to her late grandmother, Flor Silvestre, there were also those who took the opportunity to make negative comments. Some jokingly said: «She looks like Messi.» «Proudly Argentine dad.» «An Argentine grandmother.» «All Argentines are precious.» Despite the mixed reactions, Ángela Aguilar’s talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed. In a relatively short career, she has earned immense popularity and respect in regional Mexican music. Being the granddaughter of legendary Mexican singers Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, she has been performing since she was a child.