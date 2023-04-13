Leonardo Aguilar shares a photo of Julián Figueroa.

Ángela Aguilar posts a video tribute.

Julián Figueroa died of a heart attack. THEY ARE DESTROYED! Ángela and Leonardo Aguilar were extremely saddened over the sudden death of singer and actor Julián Figueroa. The Aguilars were close friends with Juliancito and honored him on social media. The Aguilars showed their support for the Figueroa family in their time of grief. Julián Figueroa died suddenly of a heart attack last week. Since then relatives, friends and celebrities offered their support to the late singer’s family. “THEY LIVE IN OUR HEARTS” Leonardo Aguilar bid farewell to Julián Figueroa with a never-before-seen photo of the two of them together. The singer declared that he is sad over the loss of his dear friend, pointing out the immense affection that he had for him. “The people who have left live in our hearts and we keep them alive through actions that honor their memory,” said Pepe Aguilar’s son, in a post accompanied by a photograph with the late singer.

“We needed a duet” In the post, Leonardo said that he “never imagined” that something like this would happen to Julián Figueroa. He said that he needed to make music, a wish that Maribel Guardia’s son always expressed. In addition, he stressed that it was his inspiration at one point in his life and for this reason, he will write that duet that they wanted to sing. “I feel a deep sadness, I never imagined something like this. We lacked a lot of time, many songs to compose. I love you very much friend, thank you for always inspiring me, we needed to do our duet, I will write it and I will have it ready for when we meet again,” concluded Leonardo Aguilar.

“I got goosebumps” Leonardo shared photos he took Julián. The singer also shared a video of them together. Without a doubt, it was the performance where they sang a duet that stole the hearts of their fans and they did not hesitate to share their love. “When I read it, my skin got chilli, we are with you. A hug.” “Julián appreciated, loved and admired you very much, you were a great friend to him, I hope we get to hear that duet.” “How I liked seeing them sing. Leonardo with the voice of Don Antonio Aguilar and Julián as his father. I am very sorry for this great loss at his young age. God have him in heaven,” people commented.

“Cheer up, king” In 2015, Leonardo and Julián performed a duet called Gabino Barrera and conquered the public. Fans of both singers said that when they heard the tragic news they immediately remembered that song. Several young women pointed out that they were waiting for them to do another duet. “The first image that came to my head was that duet that I played over and over again. I’m so sorry, Leo!” “We always look forward to this collaboration together! God give strength to all his family, including you because they were great friends.” “It really is something difficult to assimilate … Without a doubt, we will always remember the great moments they shared,” people commented.

Ángela Aguilar is criticized! Leonardo was not the only to honor Julián Figueroa’s memory. His sister, Ángela Aguilar, sang the song that Joan Sebastian composed especially for his son when he was seriously ill. She shared it in her Instagram stories. “The most beautiful thing about love, Julián, is carried in the hearts,” tweeted Ángela Aguilar. Although of course, it seems that the fans did not take that message well. “25% sad” “How to make it all about you, better keep celebrating your Argentina cup.” “You lacked the ‘che’ at the end.” “Again hanging on to tragedies? Understand that no one can stand you, better go to Patagonia, in your beloved Argentina.”