Ángela Aguilar is criticized for breaking protocol with Queen Sofía

Ángela Aguilar was invited to an event with Spanish royalty.

She had the opportunity to meet Queen Sofía.

She was heavily criticized for breaking protocol.

Ángela Aguilar was visiting Madrid, so she attended an event headed by Queen Emeritus Sofía, mother of King Philip VI. The singer was invited to the 2023 Ibero-American Patronage Award ceremony where she showed off her singing skills.

Queen Sofía recognized the foundation and even posed for a photograph with Valentín Díaz Morodo, the president of Casa de México. Ángela Aguilar attended the ceremony as a guest and performed at the show.

Angela meets Spanish royalty

According to El Financiero, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter took the stage to sing La Llorona and La Malagueña accompanied by mariachis. The Mexican singer wore a black dress with the symbol of the Mexican flag on her skirt.

Being very excited by the opportunity to attend this event, Ángela shared a photograph with the Emeritus Queen Sofía of Spain. However, she was criticized by her followers.