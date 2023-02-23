Ángela Aguilar is criticized for breaking protocol with Queen Sofía
Ángela Aguilar was invited to an event with Spanish royalty. She had the opportunity to meet Queen Sofía. She was heavily criticized for breaking protocol.
Ángela Aguilar was visiting Madrid, so she attended an event headed by Queen Emeritus Sofía, mother of King Philip VI. The singer was invited to the 2023 Ibero-American Patronage Award ceremony where she showed off her singing skills.
Queen Sofía recognized the foundation and even posed for a photograph with Valentín Díaz Morodo, the president of Casa de México. Ángela Aguilar attended the ceremony as a guest and performed at the show.
Angela meets Spanish royalty
According to El Financiero, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter took the stage to sing La Llorona and La Malagueña accompanied by mariachis. The Mexican singer wore a black dress with the symbol of the Mexican flag on her skirt.
Being very excited by the opportunity to attend this event, Ángela shared a photograph with the Emeritus Queen Sofía of Spain. However, she was criticized by her followers.
“You are already Spanish”
After Argentina’s triumph in the most recent World Cup, Ángela made it clear that she supports the team because her mother’s family is from that country. However, she was harshly criticized for making it all about her.
“32% are still Spanish and we won’t understand it either???” “10% Spanish but you wouldn’t understand.” “I’m here to see if she says that we are of Spanish descent and that she is proud,” were some of the comments she received.
Ángela Aguilar is accused of breaking protocol with Queen Sofía
Despite how exciting it was for the La Llorona singer to delight Spanish royalty with her music, after posting a “souvenir photo” with Queen Sofía on Instagram, a hail of criticism overshadowed her emotional moment.
The Qué Agonía singer was accused of breaking protocol while attending the 2023 Ibero-American Patronage Awards as a special guest.
Do you have no manners?
In the moment that was immortalized by the cameras, you can see how the singer places her hand on Sofia’s back, something that is strictly prohibited, a non-royal may only touch the Queen if she extends her hand in greeting.
“Didn’t they explain to the girl that she shouldn’t touch the queen?” “Nobody told this little monkey that she can’t and shouldn’t touch the queen???? She thought she was at her ranch.” Ángela has not spoken about the incident.