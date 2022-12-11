Did Ángela Aguilar give up her music career?

The popular singer is “seen” at the airport in a surprising way.

Did she decide to work for Volaris? Ángela Aguilar is one of the most popular singers of the moment so nobody expected Pepe Aguilar’s daughter would decide to dedicate herself to something else. She seems more than happy with her successful singing career. However, a video on TikTok is making the member of the Dynasty go viral as a Volaris airline employee After her scandal with leaked photos and video of her and ex-boyfriend Gusy Lau making out, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter had to “disappear” for a while while until things settled down and that the media stopped bothering her about it. Ángela Aguilar ‘reappears’ in a surprising way Ángela Aguilar is known for her tiny waist and the image she maintains is perfect although it does not fit with her work as a regional Mexican singer. However, did she give it all up to work for Volaris airline? Recently, a TikTok video caught people’s attention because it appears to show Ángela Aguilar working for Volaris? A TikTok user captured the moment when Pepe Aguilar’s daughter apparently gives some gentlemen directions so that they don’t miss their flights.

Did the singer decide to work at Volaris? Wearing a long-sleeved white blouse, a red and white scarf, baggy gray pants and her trademark straight black bob, Ángela Aguilar is seen at the Mexico airport giving directions to travelers about where to go to board. “Is Ángela Aguilar working at Volaris?” That’s the caption on the video of the peculiar moment that later caused controversy because it was all a mix-up. In fact, the Volaris employee was not the famous singer, although she could be her twin.

Ángela Aguilar has a twin at the airport in Mexico The girl turns to the camera and looks a lot like Ángela Aguilar, although it is evident that she has neither the body nor the beauty of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter. However, from a distance she is almost identical — so much so that the TikTok video got numerous comments from people making fun of the user who recorded it, thinking it was Don Antonio’s granddaughter. Nelssie Carrillo shared the images on Instagram and quickly people commented: “You made me laugh hahahaha.” ” Hahahaha they do look alike, the big difference is that this girl looks simpler and kinder.” “Hehe she looks so similar.” “Igualita” “Angela Tepito version.”

Identical as two drops of water? The young woman, whose name is unknown, caused so much excitement on social media she could well pass herself off as Ángela Aguilar’s sister: “Identical as two drops of water!!!” “Separated at birth!!!! Surely they took it from her mother when she had just given birth, just because this girl is not produced but that is how Angela walks at her ranch when she is not in front of the cameras.” “Her twin.” Media outlets like Las Estrellas, El Heraldo de México and El Universal, recently reported that Pepe Aguilar’s daughter had changed her look. However, it was only because she got extensions because of her distinctive hairstyle, which is popular with young girls want to look like her. SEE THE VIDEO OF THE ALLEGED ÁNGELA AGUILAR FROM THE AIRPORT HERE Some images in this note come from the following video.