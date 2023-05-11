AMLO and Joe Biden had a phone call to discuss the border and other issues
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joe Biden spoke on the phone. The White House released a readout of the call.
- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joe Biden spoke on the phone.
- The White House released a readout of the call.
- AMLO talked about their meeting.
The White House confirmed a telephone meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The White House released a readout of the call and AMLO also gave details about what was discussed.
Recently, the Mexican president reported that he was going to speak with Joe Biden and they would discuss issues such as migration and fentanyl trafficking, among other topics. They also discussed the end of Title 42.
AMLO AND JOE BIDEN SPOKE ON THE PHONE
Before Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador made a statement, White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the telephone meeting that morning and stated that the details will be presented in a press release.
“I can confirm that the president spoke with President AMLO this morning. We will provide you with a statement with the content later,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press conference, according to EFE. Shortly after, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered more details.
What was the conversation about?
AMLO and Joe Biden had a work call on Tuesday in which they reaffirmed their promise to continue working together on issues such as migration, the Mexican president tweeted, according to the EFE agency.
“We talked for about an hour with President Biden. We reaffirm our commitment to continue working together on issues such as migration with a humanist dimension,” AMLO highlighted in a recent tweet. One of the most anticipated topics on the Mexican president’s agenda was addressing the end of Title 42.
“We are good friends”
AMLO tweeted a photo of himself with Marcelo Ebrard, who is the current Secretary of Foreign Relations, as they spoke to Biden. He said that drug and arms trafficking is one of the issues the two leaders discussed and that both presidents reaffirmed they would continue fighting the, saying they “are good friends.”
“…drug and arms trafficking and, above all, cooperation for the well-being of the poorest peoples of our continent. We are good neighbors and friends,” the Mexican president reported on Twitter.