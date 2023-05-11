Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joe Biden spoke on the phone.

The White House confirmed a telephone meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The White House released a readout of the call and AMLO also gave details about what was discussed.

Recently, the Mexican president reported that he was going to speak with Joe Biden and they would discuss issues such as migration and fentanyl trafficking, among other topics. They also discussed the end of Title 42.

Before Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador made a statement, White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the telephone meeting that morning and stated that the details will be presented in a press release.

“I can confirm that the president spoke with President AMLO this morning. We will provide you with a statement with the content later,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press conference, according to EFE. Shortly after, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered more details.