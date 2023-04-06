Andrés García’s will and his funeral plans are revealed
Andrés García's widow Margarita Portillo reveals his will. What are the late star's funeral plans? The Mexican actor will be missed.
- Andrés García’s widow Margarita Portillo reveals his will.
- What are the late star’s funeral plans?
- The Mexican actor will be missed.
Just a few hours after his death, actor Andrés García’s widow, Margarita Portillo, reveals what his will said. Meanwhile, the first images of the hearse leaving the funeral home to prepare his body began to circulate on social media.
According to Telemundo, the actor’s wife said that the actor revealed what he wanted done with his estate in a video made from his deathbed. Meanwhile, journalist Maxine Woodside, shared photos of his body being transported from the funeral home on Instagram.
UNCERTAINTY AFTER ANDRÉS GARCÍA’S DEATH
The Mexican actor will be remembered for films such as Pedro Navaja and Chanoc as well as soap operas like La Sonrisa del Diablo, Velo de Novia and Ana del Aire. He passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81. Garcia suffered from cirrhosis. In his last Instagram post in December, he thanked the medical staff who were treating him. “I want to recognize the work, professionalism and dedication that my doctors have had towards me, giving a huge thank you.”
Although his health had been declining, his passing shocked Mexico. Many people wanted to know where his wake would be held, which is why photos of his body being transported were leaked.
WHAT DID HE ASK HIS WIFE?
Telemundo reported that, according to Margarita Portillo, he asked her to meet with all his children to try to overcome all the problems they had had in previous years. However, it’s not known if the meeting was held when requested.
In the 1960s, he married Sandra Vale and they had two sons, Leonardo and Andrés. In 1974, he married Fernanda Ampudia, with whom he had his daughter Andrea. In the 1980s, he married Sonia Infante, a niece of Pedro Infante. His last wife was Margarita Portillo, whom he married in 2011.
WHAT ABOUT HIS FUNERAL?
Journalist Maxine Woodside reported that, “Andrés García’s body leaves in this hearse to be prepared at the funeral home for between 1 and 2 am return to his wife Margarita Portillo’s house where a wake will be held.”
In the image you can see the vehicle backing out of the funeral home with two people inside while dozens of photographers capture the event.
WHO WAS ANDRÉS GARCÍA?
The actor was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and was the son of exiles from the Spanish Civil War. The family settled in Mexico some time later. They were nationalized and lived in Acapulco, where the actor died. In his last years, García posted videos on his YouTube channel, Andrés García TV.
He made his film debut in Chanoc. In the 1970s, he began his television career on shows like “El Privilegio de Amar. Among his most recent works, the series El Pantera, El Cuerpo del Deseo and Cuéntame Cómo Pasó” stood out.