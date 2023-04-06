Andrés García’s widow Margarita Portillo reveals his will.

What are the late star’s funeral plans?

The Mexican actor will be missed.

Just a few hours after his death, actor Andrés García’s widow, Margarita Portillo, reveals what his will said. Meanwhile, the first images of the hearse leaving the funeral home to prepare his body began to circulate on social media.

According to Telemundo, the actor’s wife said that the actor revealed what he wanted done with his estate in a video made from his deathbed. Meanwhile, journalist Maxine Woodside, shared photos of his body being transported from the funeral home on Instagram.

UNCERTAINTY AFTER ANDRÉS GARCÍA’S DEATH

The Mexican actor will be remembered for films such as Pedro Navaja and Chanoc as well as soap operas like La Sonrisa del Diablo, Velo de Novia and Ana del Aire. He passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81. Garcia suffered from cirrhosis. In his last Instagram post in December, he thanked the medical staff who were treating him. “I want to recognize the work, professionalism and dedication that my doctors have had towards me, giving a huge thank you.”

Although his health had been declining, his passing shocked Mexico. Many people wanted to know where his wake would be held, which is why photos of his body being transported were leaked.