Andrés García’s wife shares a heartbreaking message

Andrés García may have died of cirrhosis.

His wife is devastated.

Actress Anahí says goodbye in a touching message.

On Tuesday, April 4, it was announced that soap opera actor Andrés García died. He had been suffering from various diseases for some time. His wife commented that his condition was very delicate and had asked people to pray for his health.

The actor’s hemoglobin and platelet levels were very low, in addition to the fact that his liver was struggling due to cirrhosis. At the end of March, Andrés was admitted to the hospital for bacterial pneumonia.

Anahí says goodbye to the beloved actor

Anahí dedicated some beautiful words to the actor as she had been close to him since she was a teenager.

“I can’t find the words… I thank God for giving me the gift of your love. I know you are in a better place now. I will love you and remember you all my life with all my heart, my beloved Andrés,” the RBD actress tweeted.