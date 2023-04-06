Andrés García’s wife shares a heartbreaking message
Andrés García may have died of cirrhosis. His wife is devastated by the loss. Actress Anahí says goodbye in a touching message.
- Andrés García may have died of cirrhosis.
- His wife is devastated.
- Actress Anahí says goodbye in a touching message.
On Tuesday, April 4, it was announced that soap opera actor Andrés García died. He had been suffering from various diseases for some time. His wife commented that his condition was very delicate and had asked people to pray for his health.
The actor’s hemoglobin and platelet levels were very low, in addition to the fact that his liver was struggling due to cirrhosis. At the end of March, Andrés was admitted to the hospital for bacterial pneumonia.
Anahí says goodbye to the beloved actor
Anahí dedicated some beautiful words to the actor as she had been close to him since she was a teenager.
“I can’t find the words… I thank God for giving me the gift of your love. I know you are in a better place now. I will love you and remember you all my life with all my heart, my beloved Andrés,” the RBD actress tweeted.
Andrés García had several diseases
A while ago the actor announced that he had been diagnosed with cirrhosis and his health deteriorated further due to other diseases that he developed as he got older.
According to infobae, the actor surprised his fans by sharing a YouTube video saying he thought he didn’t have much time left because he couldn’t find a way to treat the cirrhosis that he had been diagnosed in July.
Andrés García’s wife shares a touching message
His widow, Margatita Portillo, wrote on Instagram: “With a pain that I did not know could be felt in my soul, I want to inform the public that have always followed and loved my husband, family and friends, as well as the media, that my husband, Andrés García, the love of my loves, is resting next to our Lord Jesus.”
“Andrés received a transfusion on Sunday, April 2, at the Santa Lucía Hospital. That same Sunday we returned home but his little body was already very tired. He received last rites on Monday, April 3, while I was with him, as well as my sister and his nurse.”
Everyone says their last goodbyes
“I stayed by his side, caring for him and loving him until his last breath. He left in peace and in a way that I thank God for. Andrés left this earthly plane at 3:07 p.m.,” his widow wrote.
“His body will be veiled in his home, starting tomorrow, April 5, at 09:00 a.m., on Calle Urracas No. 20 of the Fraccionamiento Costa Brava in the city and port of Acapulco,” she concluded.