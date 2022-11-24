Andrés García’s wife asks for prayers for his health

The actor has been worrying his family for several months now.

Andrés García’s life full of excess brought him to this moment.

Is he short on time?

Andrés García is in a serious condition, as his wife Margarita Portillo announced, this after she found him lying on the floor at his home in Acapulco, Guerrero on Wednesday, November 16, in an almost unconscious state. She had to bring him to the emergency room, where he was stabilized with oxygen.

The weakness caused by cirrhosis, anemia and respiratory failure due to pneumonia are conditions that have affected the health of the 81-year-old actor, a situation that has been aggravated by the recent consumption of illegal substances. He has been in this state for several months now.

A life full of excess

Since the beginning of July, soap opera heartthrob Andrés García has been going through the darkest days of his life. It turns out that the actor’s health declined and he was hospitalized. As days passed he started feeling better. In fact, he posted a video sending a message to his fans, but his words worried his followers, as he pointed out that he felt that he was “close to the end.”

It was learned that the reason behind García’s hospitalization was an accident he suffered after ingesting a psychiatric medication, presumably apocryphal, which caused him an euphoric episode that kept him driving along the Costera de Acapulco in his vehicle at full speed.