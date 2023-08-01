Andrea Legarreta’s ex breaks his silence about her mother’s death.

Andrea Legarreta’s daughter and her ex Erik Rubín make their first statements after her mother’s death (VIDEO)
Andrea Legarreta's ex Eric Rubin breaks his silence about her mother's death. The hosts' daughter also gave a heartbreaking statement.
Yesterday, Mexican host Andrea Legarreta revealed that her mother passed away in a heartbreaking Instagram post. Now Erik Rubín and their daughter, Nina, have also released statements about the devastating news.
ANDREA LEGARRETA SHARES THE SAD NEWS THAT HER MOTHER DIED
On Saturday, July 30, Andrea Legarreta announced the heartbreaking news that her mother had passed away.
The host shared an emotional statement about her loss on her official Instagram account.
ERIK RUBÍN SPEAKS OUT AFTER HIS FORMER MOTHER-IN-LAW’S DEATH
Recently the media caught up with Andrea Legarreta’s ex, Erik Rubín, and they asked him about the difficult time they are going through as a family.
«I am going to see what the situation is, it is very difficult for everyone. She was beloved by all,» said the Timbiriche star in a TikTok video
«SHE WAS BELOVED BY ALL»
The Mexican singer reaffirmed that Andrea’s mother was «a very beloved person, devoted, special to everyone.»
The daughter of the two stars, Nina Rubín, also posted a heartbreaking goodbye message on social media.
ANDREA LEGARRETA’S DAUGHTER NINA SHARES A HEARTFELT MESSAGE
The youngest daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín posted a farewell message for her grandmother on Instagram.
“It breaks my soul to let you go. I love you with all my heart, Grandma. Thank you for all your love, you are a gift to all of us who knew you,» Nina said.