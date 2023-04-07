Andrea García shares a message after her father Andrés’ death
Andrés García passed away on Tuesday, April 4. His daughter Andrea speaks publicly after his death. People are upset by her Instagram post.
- Andrés García passed away on Tuesday, April 4.
- His daughter Andrea speaks publicly after his death.
- People are upset by her Instagram post.
Andrea García shares an Instagram post after her father, actor Andrés García passed away. The beloved Mexican actor passed away on April 4. Andrea García dedicated an Instagram message to her father and people are upset.
Andrea García dedicated a message to her father, the popular Mexican actor Andrés García. However, it was not well received and people immediately began leaving negative comments.
Andrés García’s dedicates a message to her father
Andrés García’s daughter dedicates an Instagram post to him. After his death, his daughter Andrea did not immediately make a public comment, however she decided to dedicate a message to him on Wednesday morning.
Andrea, the actor’s daughter, posted a brief farewell message to the beloved actor. However, after the post, she was harshly criticized.
Andrés García says farewell on Instagram
Just one day after her father’s death, Andrea García shared a photograph on Instagram that showed a sunset on the seashore with a few birds flying overhead.
She accompanied the photograph with a message to the Mexican actor. “Thank you for the memories, thank you for everything learned, I hope that the Acapulco beaches that you loved so much are more beautiful up there, rest in peace dad. Thank you all for your support and blessings.”
People criticize her post
People immediately began commenting on the post and they weren’t shy about expressing their disapproval.
“In life nothing? And now that he is dead, publish…” “In life, brother in life.” “All those words were in life. Now it’s your turn to reconcile with yourself. RIP Andrés García.” “Too bad you couldn’t tell him in life, he had everything in this life but not his children with him in his last days, rest in peace Andres Garcia.” “In life you should have seen him. It’s too late now.”