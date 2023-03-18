Photos of Andrea Escalona’s new baby
Host Andrea Escalona's little newborn causes a sensation. The Mexican actress also shares her life as a mother on social media.
Since he was in his mother’s womb, little Emilio has been in show business. Now, host Andrea Escalona has shared photos of her new baby.
Without a doubt Andrea Escalona is one of the most famous Mexican presenters of the moment after becoming one of the main hosts on the morning show Hoy.
In her many appearances on the TV Azteca network, and even her appearances on Telemundo for Suelta la Sopa, she became a favorite of the Hispanic public and still is to this day.
Much has been said that Andrea Escalona’s mother, deceased television producer Magda Rodríguez, made the Mexican host famous. However, her charisma and incredible talent were also a fundamental part of her success.
“Our baby Emilio Estrada Escalona”
Now, in addition to her successes on television, Andrea Escalona is enjoying being a new mother. Baby Emilio was born in December 22, 2022, as she herself shared on Instagram.
“Our baby Emilio Estrada Escalona. He is a healthy and good Child. His father and I are more than happy, grateful, excited. A portal with God, thanks, my mom there with me at all times, as if heaven and earth had mixed for a moment. We did it Perfect, you are the most beautiful gift that life has given me,” she posted.
Andrea’s family has also shared some images
Members of Andrea’s family have also shared some photos on their respective social networks, making it clear that the little boy brought joy to their lives homes after they lost his grandmother Magda.
Her cousin Paulina shared a touching photo of Emilio on Instagram: “I am still shocked and thinking that it is a dream that this little human was in Andy’s tummy just a few days ago and now he has arrived to change our lives for the better. Welcome Emilio, we love you!”
“Emilio’s mother”
Finally, just a few weeks ago, Andrea Escalona shared a beautiful photo with her baby, where it was heart-warming how happy the host was in her new facet as a mom.
“Emilio’s mom. What precious photos, she has a newborn baby, it is a beautiful memory,” the 36-year-old Mexican wrote. She proves that motherhood is undoubtedly one of the best moments that she has experienced.