Host Andrea Escalona’s little newborn causes a sensation.

The Mexican actress also shares her life as a mother on social media.

Little Emilio was born in December 2022.

Since he was in his mother’s womb, little Emilio has been in show business. Now, host Andrea Escalona has shared photos of her new baby.

Without a doubt Andrea Escalona is one of the most famous Mexican presenters of the moment after becoming one of the main hosts on the morning show Hoy.

Photos of Andrea Escalona’s new baby

In her many appearances on the TV Azteca network, and even her appearances on Telemundo for Suelta la Sopa, she became a favorite of the Hispanic public and still is to this day.

Much has been said that Andrea Escalona’s mother, deceased television producer Magda Rodríguez, made the Mexican host famous. However, her charisma and incredible talent were also a fundamental part of her success.