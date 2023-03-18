Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Photos of Andrea Escalona’s new baby

Photos of Andrea Escalona’s new baby

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Host Andrea Escalona’s little newborn causes a sensation.
  • The Mexican actress also shares her life as a mother on social media.
  • Little Emilio was born in December 2022.

Since he was in his mother’s womb, little Emilio has been in show business. Now, host Andrea Escalona has shared photos of her new baby.

Without a doubt Andrea Escalona is one of the most famous Mexican presenters of the moment after becoming one of the main hosts on the morning show Hoy.

Photos of Andrea Escalona’s new baby

New photos of the baby of the driver Andrea Escalona appear
PHOTO: Capture Instagram @andy_rodriguez

In her many appearances on the TV Azteca network, and even her appearances on Telemundo for Suelta la Sopa, she became a favorite of the Hispanic public and still is to this day.

Much has been said that Andrea Escalona’s mother, deceased television producer Magda Rodríguez, made the Mexican host famous. However, her charisma and incredible talent were also a fundamental part of her success.

“Our baby Emilio Estrada Escalona”

"Our baby Emilio Estrada Escalona"
PHOTO: Capture Instagram @andy_escalona

Now, in addition to her successes on television, Andrea Escalona is enjoying being a new mother. Baby Emilio was born in December 22, 2022, as she herself shared on Instagram.

“Our baby Emilio Estrada Escalona. He is a healthy and good Child. His father and I are more than happy, grateful, excited. A portal with God, thanks, my mom there with me at all times, as if heaven and earth had mixed for a moment. We did it Perfect, you are the most beautiful gift that life has given me,” she posted.

Andrea’s family has also shared some images

Andrea's family have also shared some images
PHOTO: Capture Instagram @pau_gonz16

Members of Andrea’s family have also shared some photos on their respective social networks, making it clear that the little boy brought joy to their lives homes after they lost his grandmother Magda.

Her cousin Paulina shared a touching photo of Emilio on Instagram: “I am still shocked and thinking that it is a dream that this little human was in Andy’s tummy just a few days ago and now he has arrived to change our lives for the better. Welcome Emilio, we love you!”

“Emilio’s mother”

Andrea Escalona boasts: "Emily's mom"
PHOTO: Capture Instagram @andy_escalona

Finally, just a few weeks ago, Andrea Escalona shared a beautiful photo with her baby, where it was heart-warming how happy the host was in her new facet as a mom.

“Emilio’s mom. What precious photos, she has a newborn baby, it is a beautiful memory,” the 36-year-old Mexican wrote. She proves that motherhood is undoubtedly one of the best moments that she has experienced.

Etiquetas: , ,
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Photos of Andrea Escalona’s new baby
JLo aparece al natural con solo una toalla cubriendo su cuerpo y usando un collar que formaba el nombre de su esposo

JLo goes makeup-free in nothing but a towel (VIDEO)
Juan Rivera reacciona a las críticas sobre su renovación de votos televisada junto a su esposa Brenda

Juan Rivera responds to criticism about televising his vow renewal with his wife Brenda
Niño hispano muere atragantado con albóndiga en su escuela (VIDEO)

13-year-old boy dies after choking on a meatball at school (VIDEO)

Another female soldier found dead at Fort Hood, the same base where Vanessa Guillen was murdered (VIDEO)