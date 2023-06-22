Just before starting her RBD tour Anahí is hospitalized with severe pain
RBD singer Anahí is hospitalized with severe pain. She is about to go on tour with the group. She suffered an accident that affected her hearing.
- RBD singer Anahí is hospitalized with severe pain.
- She is about to go on tour with the group.
- She suffered an accident that affected her hearing.
Anahí is hospitalized with severe pain: The gorgeous Mexican singer announced a few hours ago that things got out of control as she is preparing to start a reunion tour with RBD, which was incredibly successful in the 2000s.
Forty-three-year-old Anahí Puente, announced on social media that she had to go to the hospital. The Sálvame singer explained what happened to her.
Anahí is hospitalized with severe pain
The Soy Rebelde Tour is set to begin on August 25, starting in the United States. El Paso, Texas will be one of the first cities to welcome the group as they reunite.
Anahí, Maite Perroni, Dulce María, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez will all participate. So far, the only RBD member who will not appear is singer and actor Poncho Herrera.
Anahí has a medical scare
Anahí, recently revealed through her Instagram account she was rushed to the hospital after a painful incident. The singer shared that her day was going perfectly until something bad happened.
The Ser o Parecer shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask in the hospital after going through a truly awful experience.
She says that she cried in pain
Anahí shared the following message on her Instagram stories: «That horrible thing you see there is my ear inside. A few hours ago they were making the mold for the in-ears, the material broke and they pulled it until they managed to get it out,» she began.
«This was the result. As it looks in the photo, it hurts. I don’t think I had ever cried from pain like that,» stated the Mexican singer. She went on to reassure her fans and explain what the doctor said.
Anahí explains her diagnosis
In addition to suffering terrible pain, the singer had another scare: «I can’t hear anything, so I ran to the hospital,» she said.
«The doctor says that there is a small perforation of the eardrum, I am in shock. It is well said that when so much energy moves, the things you least imagine happen. But everything will be fine,» she revealed quite sadly.