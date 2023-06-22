Just before starting her RBD tour Anahí is hospitalized with severe pain

RBD singer Anahí is hospitalized with severe pain.

She is about to go on tour with the group.

She suffered an accident that affected her hearing.

Anahí is hospitalized with severe pain: The gorgeous Mexican singer announced a few hours ago that things got out of control as she is preparing to start a reunion tour with RBD, which was incredibly successful in the 2000s.

Forty-three-year-old Anahí Puente, announced on social media that she had to go to the hospital. The Sálvame singer explained what happened to her.

Anahí is hospitalized with severe pain

The Soy Rebelde Tour is set to begin on August 25, starting in the United States. El Paso, Texas will be one of the first cities to welcome the group as they reunite.

Anahí, Maite Perroni, Dulce María, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez will all participate. So far, the only RBD member who will not appear is singer and actor Poncho Herrera.