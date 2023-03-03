Search

Inicio » English » Today » Venezuelan mom dies after getting liposuction at a shopping center

Venezuelan mom dies after getting liposuction at a shopping center

By 
  • A Venezuelan mom died after getting lipo at a shopping center.
  • Ana Rosa Mavarez Rivero passed away shortly after the procedure.
  • Authorities are investigating.

Venezuelan mom dies after liposuction. A young woman lost her life this weekend after getting liposuction at a shopping mall. Just hours after undergoing the weight-loss procedure, she was admitted to the emergency room.

The incident occurred last weekend and the authorities are investigating Ana Rosa Mavarez Rivero’s death. The doctor in charge of performing the procedure is already in their crosshairs.

The news that a young Venezuelan mom died after a cosmetic procedure at a shopping center is shocking. Ana Rosa Mavarez Rivero, 31 had liposuction at a shopping center in Cumaná without imagining it would kill her.

According to Ultimas Noticias, Mavarez went to a clinic inside the Marina Plaza Shopping Center. The incident occurred on Saturday night, when the Venezuelan went for the procedure and hours later she was transferred to a hospital.

Ana Rosa Mavarez Rivero had gone to the clinic for laser liposuction. In this procedure, surgeons use a laser to cut away fat and sculpt the body. It is considered less invasive and traumatic than standard lipo.

However, this did not turn out well for the Venezuelan mom. The 31-year-old began having respiratory problems around 10 p.m. and her family immediately rushed her to the emergency room.

The hospital did not have the tools to save her life

The hospital did not have enough oxygen to treat her.
According to The New York Post, at 2:45 am, Ana Rosa Mavarez Rivero was waiting for an ambulance to transfer her to another hospital. It turns out that the first hospital she was taken to that night was experiencing an oxygen shortage.

According to the outlet, her relative was documenting the ordeal. “I am filming in Cumaná and we cannot get an ambulance,” he explained. “Ven911 has no oxygen, so we can’t get out of here.”

Ana Rosa died just hours after being admitted to the hospital

Authorities are investigating his death
When she finally managed to reach another hospital, she was admitted without vital signs. Mavarez was officially declared dead at 4 am. An investigation into her death has already begun.

According to Últimas Noticias, the Public Ministry has opened an investigation into the death of Ana Rosa Mavarez Rivero. They are reportedly focusing on the doctor who performed the procedure, Alexander Larrochele.

