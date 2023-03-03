Venezuelan mom dies after getting liposuction at a shopping center

A Venezuelan mom died after getting lipo at a shopping center.

Ana Rosa Mavarez Rivero passed away shortly after the procedure.

Authorities are investigating.

Venezuelan mom dies after liposuction. A young woman lost her life this weekend after getting liposuction at a shopping mall. Just hours after undergoing the weight-loss procedure, she was admitted to the emergency room.

The incident occurred last weekend and the authorities are investigating Ana Rosa Mavarez Rivero’s death. The doctor in charge of performing the procedure is already in their crosshairs.

The news that a young Venezuelan mom died after a cosmetic procedure at a shopping center is shocking. Ana Rosa Mavarez Rivero, 31 had liposuction at a shopping center in Cumaná without imagining it would kill her.

According to Ultimas Noticias, Mavarez went to a clinic inside the Marina Plaza Shopping Center. The incident occurred on Saturday night, when the Venezuelan went for the procedure and hours later she was transferred to a hospital.