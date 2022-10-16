Ana Patricia Gámez stuns in workout clothes and no makeup (VIDEO)

Ana Patricia Gámez pics.

Karla Martínez showed off a natural look and now her friend does the same.

The Mexican beauty sheds the glamour for a more casual look. Ana Patricia Gámez has always been one of the most popular Hispanic faces and the attraction of the former beauty queen lies in the fact that she has always presented herself with elegance, class and charisma whenever she appears on tv. Now she’s shown a side of herself we’ve never seen before. It is is very important to Ana Patricia Gámez that her audience feels appreciated by her and one of the ways is to always look her best. This is why she puts so much effort into getting glamorous. This time she relaxed a little. Is Ana Patricia Gámez shedding the glamour? On Despierta América for several years, and now on Enamorándonos, Ana Patricia Gámez always appears in very colorful and elegant dresses that highlight her height and her beauty. She also wears age-appropriate makeup that dazzles her thousands of fans. This time she went for a natural look. In a recent video on Instagram, the mom and businesswoman appeared in bike shorts and a white t-shirt, with no makeup and her hair in a pony tail. She was also being silly, dancing with her dog.

The Mexican beauty embraced her natural look Was she making fun of people who don’t lose weight no matter how much they go to the gym or did she just use that as an excuse to look like her husband’s sister, Karla Martínez? Without makeup and dancing with her dog, Ana Patricia Gámez provoked many reactions. “Heading to 2023 without losing a single pound but a lot of money in the gym and in athletic wear,” she wrote sarcastically in the video where she is dancing to the rhythm of regional Mexican music with her dog.

Better than Karla Martinez? The host of Enamorándonos is captivating The comments for Ana Patricia Gámez were immediate and her thousands of followers appreciated her laid back vibe: “Gym clothes 24/7″ “How fun you are Anita and Bruno too.” “It seems like a joke, but it is an anecdote.” “beautiful I love your attitude” “You are very pretty.” “beautiful woman.” More people commented: “Very pretty.” “Precious beautiful doll.” “You are such a beautiful woman.” “How beautiful you look without makeup.” “Very precious that you don’t have so much makeup on your face.” “That look suits you better than the one in the program.”

Will Ana Patricia Gámez say goodbye to television again? Ana Patricia Gámez has been back on Enamorándonos for months after a break in her television career, but will she say goodbye again? Although she said that she earned more money off the screen than on it, the truth is that the Mexican beauty intends to combine her career as a businesswoman with the one she has as a tv host. A few days ago she stated that the summer season had ended and it was time for her followers to find out about the new outfits she wanted to debut in her boutique called Beashion: “Who says that autumn cannot be in colors?” she wrote in a post where she appears in an elegant dress in different shades. SEE THE VIDEO OF ANA PATRICIA GÁMEZ WITHOUT MAKEUP IN ATHLETIC WEAR. Some images of this note come from this video and this video.