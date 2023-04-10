Adamari López’s firing has sparked controversy.

Is Ana María Canseco furious with Telemundo?

The host announced she was leaving Hoy Día last week.

On Thursday Adamari López announced her exit from Hoy Día and from the Telemundo network. Although the host and actress has not yet said anything else about it, her former co-host on Un Nuevo Día, Ana María Canseco did express her feelings about her colleague’s dismissal.

Telemundo’s firing of the boricua, who spent 11 years on the network was shocking, though something similar happened to María Celeste Arrarás, Daniel Sarcos, Rachel Díaz and, of course, Ana María Canseco herself. They were all hosts of Un Nuevo Día.

Is Ana María Canseco outraged with Telemundo?

Apparently, Adamari López and her colleagues on Hoy Día were informed of her dismissal at the end of the show. However, a statement had already been issued saying it was a mutual decision, something that doesn’t seem to be true.

It was rumored she would not be able to say goodbye and would not appear on Friday’s Hoy Día, however Ana María Canseco said that Adamari López’s last show will be on April 7.