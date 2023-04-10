Furious with Telemundo? Ana María Canseco reacts to Adamari López’s firing (PHOTOS)
Adamari López's firing has sparked controversy.I s Ana María Canseco furious with Telemundo? The host announced she was leaving Hoy Día last week.
- Adamari López’s firing has sparked controversy.
- Is Ana María Canseco furious with Telemundo?
- The host announced she was leaving Hoy Día last week.
On Thursday Adamari López announced her exit from Hoy Día and from the Telemundo network. Although the host and actress has not yet said anything else about it, her former co-host on Un Nuevo Día, Ana María Canseco did express her feelings about her colleague’s dismissal.
Telemundo’s firing of the boricua, who spent 11 years on the network was shocking, though something similar happened to María Celeste Arrarás, Daniel Sarcos, Rachel Díaz and, of course, Ana María Canseco herself. They were all hosts of Un Nuevo Día.
Is Ana María Canseco outraged with Telemundo?
Apparently, Adamari López and her colleagues on Hoy Día were informed of her dismissal at the end of the show. However, a statement had already been issued saying it was a mutual decision, something that doesn’t seem to be true.
It was rumored she would not be able to say goodbye and would not appear on Friday’s Hoy Día, however Ana María Canseco said that Adamari López’s last show will be on April 7.
Adamari López was the last survivor from the original Un Nuevo Día team
A few years ago Hoy Día, formerly called Un Nuevo Día, had the most successful team on Telemundo. The morning show hosts included Daniel Sarcos, Rachel Díaz, Adamari López, Ana María Canseco and Diego Shoening. Adamari’s firing is the end of an era.
The journalist shared a post, writing: “Hoy Día Telemundo ended with the only survivor of that team. Until now, the show will continue to be hosted by Penélope Menchaca, Andrea Meza, Chiquibombo and Daniel Arenas.
Did Telemundo make a mistake by firing Adamari López?
While the Hoy Día audience is divided over Adamari López’s firing, journalist Ana Maria Canseco was informed that Telemundo’s plans are to launch Penélope Menchaca as the lead host, hoping that she will get a “second wind” of success after his setbacks and failures in Azteca Mexico.
Although Telemundo’s reasons for firing Toni Costa’s ex are not known at this time, the truth is that it is not surprising that the network has made another decision like this after the scandalous departures of Rachel Díaz and especially María Celeste.
Did Ana María Canseco do badly after leaving Telemundo?
After her departure from Un Nuevo Día, Ana María Canseco took a break from television. However, she made an impact when she returned, to Telemundo’s cometition Univisión, appearing in several Despierta América segments.
Currently, the former Telemundo host is the host of a syndicated radio show called Echate PaCa and claims to love life, family, animals and good food, in addition to sharing her ideas and moments through her account of Instagram in which she is very close to her followers. Some photos in this article come from this video and this video.