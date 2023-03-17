Another female soldier found dead at Fort Hood, the same base where Vanessa Guillen was murdered (VIDEO)
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz was found dead at Fort Hood. Another female soldier, Vanessa Guillén, was also murdered there. What do authorities say?
Tragedy has plunged the Fort Hood military base in Texas into mourning. It’s the same place where another female soldier, Vanesa Guillen was assaulted and murdered. Now yet another Latina has been found dead inside the federal compound.
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz, 21, was found dead in a maintenance bay at the military base, according to family members who were notified this Monday.
“I’m very baffled by the case of Ana Fernanda and I hope it’s not a case like that of Vanessa Guillén, who was also in the US Army,” says Bere Fig, a woman who has shown her support for the family.
Balsadua Ruiz’s father, Baldo Basaldua, who lives in California, said he is completely devastated by the news. Her father posted a video on Facebook showing his daughter dancing in her military uniform with her sister. The caption reads: “My two beautiful girls smiling and so witty, my Anita. Natalie Basaldua, you stay with me, don’t ever leave me, I love you, little girl.”
She was a combat engineer with the 1st Cavalry Division
Basaldua Ruiz was a combat engineer from the 1st Cavalry Division and the cause of her death is still under investigation, according to information provided by the military base, EFE nreported.
In addition, she was “a combat engineer who served the division in the last 15 months,” says the official statement, which highlights that they are “actively investigating all the facts and circumstances surrounding the death.” The young Mexican woman had become US national and enlisted in the Army in 2020.
“We are deeply saddened”
“We are deeply saddened by the irreparable loss of the soldier and we extend our condolences to her father, mother and brother,” says the Army statement under the lead of Commander Patrick Sullivan. The death of another soldier in the same military compound is reminiscent of the case of Vanessa Guillén, who was murdered by a fellow soldier.
The alleged murderer, 20-year-old Aaron Robinson, committed suicide when police were preparing to question him after Guillén’s remains were discovered, almost two months after her disappearance. Roninson’s partner, Cecily Ann Aguilar, was charged as an accomplice for helping to hide the soldier’s remains near the León River in Killen, Texas.