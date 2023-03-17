Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz was found dead at Fort Hood.

Another female soldier, Vanessa Guillén, was also murdered there.

What do authorities say?

Tragedy has plunged the Fort Hood military base in Texas into mourning. It’s the same place where another female soldier, Vanesa Guillen was assaulted and murdered. Now yet another Latina has been found dead inside the federal compound.

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz, 21, was found dead in a maintenance bay at the military base, according to family members who were notified this Monday.

“I’m very baffled by the case of Ana Fernanda and I hope it’s not a case like that of Vanessa Guillén, who was also in the US Army,” says Bere Fig, a woman who has shown her support for the family.

Balsadua Ruiz’s father, Baldo Basaldua, who lives in California, said he is completely devastated by the news. Her father posted a video on Facebook showing his daughter dancing in her military uniform with her sister. The caption reads: “My two beautiful girls smiling and so witty, my Anita. Natalie Basaldua, you stay with me, don’t ever leave me, I love you, little girl.”