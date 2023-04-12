Ana Bárbara is devastated by Julián Figueroa’s death

Ana Bárbara revealed something important about Julián Figueroa.

Julián Figueroa died suddenly on Sunday night.

What did Ana Bárbara reveal? On Sunday, April 9, news broke that Julián Figueroa, the son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, passed away. According to his death certificate, the singer died of a heart attack. Very early on April 10, Maribel Guardia shared a heartbroken post on social media. She confirmed the tragic death of her only son and how she had found out about this sad news. Ana Bárbara sends a sad message! Mexican singer Ana Bárbara is one of the many celebrities who said goodbye to Julián Figueroa. The popular singer shared a video with a collection of photos of Maribel Guardia’s son throughout his young life. “My dear child, my spoiled child, words are not enough, so I will put our last conversation last week in context, which I will also keep forever in the depths of my being,” she began.

Ana Bárbara revealed Julián’s last message The singer shared the last message she received from Joan Sebastian’s son: “This April 1st you wrote to me: ‘I dreamed of my dad and you yesterday, that I had a concert and you two were supporting me and that later the 3 of us composed a song, I send you a big hug dear Ana.’” She added: “I replied: “Wow, my love, I have thought about you so much, and among many other things I told you about the immense affection for you, your father and your mother (I hug you my beloved Maribel friend of my soul) and the blessed inheritance that you have and how brave you were working on yourself every day, I told you I adore you.”

Ana Bárbara is devastated “Besides that I have believed in your Talent, that YOU ARE A GREAT ARTIST and that in this plane you counted on me the same as with your father from heaven, I finished by telling you that it was a BLESSING TO HAVE YOU IN THIS LIFE.” She concluded: “To which today I add: HAVING YOU AS PART OF THE UNIVERSE WHERE (As you decreed) WE WILL SEE EACH OTHER AGAIN AND FOR SURE THE THREE OF US WILL SIT DOWN TO COMPOSE! I LOVE YOU MY LOVE AND BE SURE I WILL MISS YOU THANK YOU ALWAYS FOR YOUR VERY VIRTUE OF LOYALTY.”

She got a lot of support Just like what happened when Maribel confirmed the news on social media, the ranchero singer received thousands of supportive comments after Julián’s death. The news has been shocking and some netizens couldn’t believe it. “Thousands of hearts saddened by the departure of a beautiful human being, full of life and dreams. Blessed are you my Ana for having enjoyed him. I hug you with all my love. I love you and for that beautiful young man, God receives him with much love in heaven,” a follower commented.